Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals 2023: the hottest Apple laptop deals on sale

Cyber Monday MacBook Pro deals are cropping up over the weekend as we approach Monday November 27. With Black Friday now over for another year, it's time for Cyber Monday deals to shine!

We saw some brilliant Black Friday MacBook Pro deals these past few days, and the good news is that many of them are still going strong! Not only have we seen price cuts on older MacBook Pros, as we expected, we got some pleasant surprises as well, with some decent savings on the very latest M3-powered models of the MacBook Pro 14-inch and MacBook Pro 16-inch!

So, we have a good feeling that this weekend, and Cyber Monday itself, will continue to be an excellent time to invest in a powerful new MacBook Pro. Below, you'll find the very best early Cyber Monday deals we've found (and make sure you check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals as well).

Cyber Monday MacBook Pro 13-inch deals (US)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy

The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M2 chip is available for close to its lowest price ever. It's a tough sell at full ask as it's not a revolutionary upgrade over the previous model and the newest MacBook Air M2 is actually better value for money in our opinion at just $50 more. Still, we loved this premium Apple laptop in our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review for its high performance in creative tasks such as photo and video editing, as well as the impressive battery life of around 15 hours.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $1,499 now $1,299 at Best Buy

This model of the MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 chip features a larger 512GB SSD than the base model, and it's got a $200 price cut for Cyber Monday. The added storage space is certainly welcome for people who want to use the smallest MacBook Pro for work, but the 256GB version is a further $200 cheaper than this model at the moment. If you can cope with a smaller SSD, that's much better value.

Cyber Monday MacBook Pro 14-inch deals (US)

NEW MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was $1,599 now $1,449 at B&H

The new base model of the 14-inch MacBook Pro has got a $150 price cut already. This is for the model with the M3 chip with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, plus 8GB memory and 512GB SSD. This is a nice discount for a new MacBook, but it's not the most powerful model out there.

NEW MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro, 2023): was $1,999 now $1,749 at B&H

Yep, only a few weeks after it was launched, B&H is knocking $250 off the brand-new 14-inch MacBook Pro. It comes with an 11-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 18GB memory, and 512GB SSD, giving you a great opportunity to get the cutting-edge MacBook Pro for less. However, if you want more SSD space or memory, it's worth looking at older models below.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro, 2021): was $2,799 now $2,499 at Adorama

Adorama has cut a big $300 off the first generation of the MacBook Pro 14-inch, which comes with the powerful M1 Pro chip, with a 10-core CPU and 14-core GPU, along with 32GB of memory and large 1TB SSD. It's only two years old, which means that while it's not the most recent model, it's still very good - especially at this lower price.

Cyber Monday MacBook Pro Deals – MacBook Pro 16-inch (US)

NEW MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Pro, 2023): was $2,499 now $2,299 at B&H

The new larger model of the MacBook Pro has got a surprise $200 from B&H. You get an M3 Pro chip with a 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU, 18GB memory, and 512GB SSD in a MacBook that is only a few weeks old! Again, if you want more memory or SSD space, it's worth considering some of the older MacBook Pros below.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Max, 2021): was $3,299 now $2,999 at Adorama

This $300 price cut brings the 2021 model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with some still-excellent specs. You get what was once the most powerful chip Apple made when it launched (the M1 Max with a 10-core CPU and 24-core GPU), 32GB of memory, and huge 1TB storage space. It's still expensive, but it's certainly cheaper than the M2 Max and new M3 Max models.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Max, 2023): was $3,899 now $3,699 at Adorama

We're starting to see price cuts for the M2 generation of MacBook Pros now that the M3 generation is here. This incredibly powerful model was only released earlier this year, but it's got a $200 price cut ahead of Black Friday. It features the M2 Max chip with a 12-core CPU, 38-core GPU, 64GB memory, and 1TB SSD.

Cyber Monday MacBook Pro 13-inch deals (UK)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020): was £ 1,298 now £899.97 at Laptops Direct

The first generation MacBook Pro 13-inch with Apple's own silicon has plummeted in price ahead of Cyber Monday, and has a massive £399 price cut, putting it at a similar level as the M1 MacBook Air, but with a bit more flexibility thanks to its better thermal performance, so it can work harder for longer. With 8GB of memory and 256GB SSD storage, this is a brilliant deal for a laptop that remains an excellent performer.

Cyber Monday MacBook Pro 14-inch deals (UK)

NEW MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): was £1,699 now £1,569 at Amazon

Amazon has cut £130 from the very latest MacBook Pro 14-inch model, mere weeks after it launched. You've got to love Black Friday and Cyber Monday! This is the least powerful model, with the base M3 chip, 8GB, and 512GB SSD, so if you want more power (especially in the memory department), then look at some of the slightly older models below.

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro, 2021): was £2,232.97 now £1,649.97 at Laptops Direct

It's an older MacBook, sir, but it checks out. Yes, this M1 Pro version of the MacBook Pro is a whopping £583 off at Laptops Direct for Cyber Monday, and it's not the base configuration either - you get a large 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM in addition to Apple's high-res display with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Unlike the MacBook Air, this laptop also features an HDMI output for easily connecting a second display.

NEW MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3 Pro, 2023): was £2,099 now £1,949.97 at Amazon

OK, £150 off might not seem like a massive saving, but considering that this is only a few weeks old, this is still impressive. You get the M3 Pro chip with an 11-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 18GB memory, and 512GB SSD, which is decent specs for the lower price.

Cyber Monday MacBook Pro 16-inch deals (UK)

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro, 2021): was £2,024.97 now £1,699.97 at Laptops Direct

If you're looking for the larger version of the MacBook Pro, you can nab the 16-inch model for only £50 more than the 14-inch iteration at Laptops Direct. This model comes equipped with the M1 Pro chip, 16GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD - and of course, Apple's incredible 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display.