Forget about all the M4 MacBook leaks – Microsoft Surface Laptop with Intel Lunar Lake CPU just appeared in the wild, and it could be a dream notebook

Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop was very well-received, indeed it tops our list of the best laptops currently, although some folks may still remain unconvinced about its Arm CPU and certain drawbacks therein – but if you’re waiting for a model with an Intel chip instead, it looks like that wait could soon be over.

Windows Central noticed that a purported Surface Laptop 7 with Intel Lunar Lake mobile CPU – as opposed to the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (Arm-based) processor that powers existing models – has surfaced (ahem) on Reddit.

The prerelease (sample?) model is actually up for sale on a Chinese auction site (Goofish), and the listing describes it as having an Intel Core Ultra 7 268V chip (which is Lunar Lake as mentioned) with 32GB RAM plus a 1TB SSD.

Add some healthy piles of salt at this point, of course, and we can have our usual doubts about such leaks, but that said, the listing seems to be authentic and it’s complemented with photos of the supposed Surface Laptop 7.

On top of that, reliable leaker Zac Bowden of Windows Central tells us that his sources have said that Microsoft is indeed testing an Intel Lunar Lake-toting Surface Laptop – but it isn’t clear whether this will be a variant of the existing Surface Laptop 7, or a new Surface Laptop (presumably a version 8).

However, the design remains the same – as stated in the sales listing – so the former seems to make more sense. Bowden further notes: “It’s likely that Microsoft intends to offer both Intel and Qualcomm variants of the Surface Laptop with its updated design going into 2025.”

That echoes the Goofish seller, who informs prospective purchasers (who really shouldn’t be risking going anywhere near this laptop, we should add) that the Core Ultra 7-packing notebook won’t go on sale until 2025.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Analysis: Business as usual? We hope not

What’s the big deal about an Intel version of the Surface Laptop 7 (or indeed 8)? As noted, while the Snapdragon X Elite-powered notebook is fantastic – we gave the device a glowing review – the Arm chip still has some weaknesses, for example in terms of software (and games) support. Those compatibility quirks are bugbears that an Intel (x86) spin on the Surface Laptop won’t be hampered by.

The best bit, though, is that Lunar Lake CPUs have really impressed since their launch, and these chips won’t let the side down in terms of the strong suits of the Snapdragon chip – you should still get excellent battery life as well as performance with Intel.

The drawback, then, might be the price tag, and this leak doesn’t air good news in this respect.

The Goofish seller tells us that the price from the Microsoft Store for the model in question will be around 19,000 Chinese Yuan, which works out at about $2,700 (or £2,000 / AU$4,000). We’re assuming this applies to the mentioned 32GB plus 1TB model, anyway, but a ‘listing price’ (translation could be shaky) is also provided, pitched at 10,990 Chinese Yuan, which converts to around $1,500 (or £1,200 / AU$2,300). Might that be the entry-level price tag?

We don’t know, but we’re pretty heavy on the skepticism with these figures, given that the current Surface Laptop 7 with 32GB plus 1TB has an MSRP of $1,600 in the US, so for it to be inflated to the tune of two-thirds seems a bit ridiculous. That said, we anticipate a Lunar Lake chip will indeed push the price up a fair bit – but surely not that much.

Finally, Bowden mentions a potential major wrinkle here – could this Intel-toting Surface Laptop be a business-only device? That’s how Microsoft played it with Meteor Lake (in the Surface Laptop 6), and might the same be true for Lunar Lake? Could that go some way towards explaining the eye-watering pricing, perhaps?

Well, we’d forget about the prices put forward here, in all honesty, but we can’t so readily dismiss the idea of a business-centric launch. Let’s just hope consumer models are inbound, as it’ll be very disappointing if they aren’t in the cards.