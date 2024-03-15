Better than Black Friday: Apple's MacBook Air M1 drops to a stunning price of $699

Forget the latest MacBook Air M3 - if you're looking for real bang for the buck, check out the excellent MacBook Air M1 for $699 at Walmart.

This 2020 has steadily been getting cheaper over the past year or so, but today's deal at Walmart brings this laptop - which is one of our favorite laptops - right down to new record low. It's not every day you see a MacBook go for just $700 new, let alone one as powerful as the MacBook Air M1.

Sure, it's a little older now, but the M1 chipset is still fantastic for everyday tasks and wildly power efficient. It's so efficient, in fact, that the M1 doesn't use the traditional fans found in other laptops, and it boasts an exceptional battery life. You can head on over to our main MacBook Air M1 review to see why we still recommend this laptop, even in 2024. This could be the last chance to score the Apple MacBook Air M1 at this record-low price before it disappears altogether, so don't miss out, folks.

As we previously hinted at above, the M1 isn't the latest model - it's recently been superseded by not only an M2 model but also a new Apple MacBook Air M3. If you're looking for outright power, smaller bezels, and more bells and whistles, then by all means, go for the M3 - just know that it's currently going for $1,399 on its baseline 256GB storage model.

Record low price MacBook Air deal

Apple MacBook Air M1: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMacBook-Air-13-3-Laptop-Apple-M1-chip-8GB-Memory-256GB-SSD-Space-Gray%2F609040889" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $999 now $699 at Walmart

Record low price: while we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $749 previously, Walmart has just beaten that already-excellent discount by a whole $50 today. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this awesome deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook!

Want to see what else is available? Head on over to our main MacBook deals page for overviews and advice on the other models in the range. Alternatively, see our laptop deals page for today's best options from other brands.