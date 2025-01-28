Scalpers are salivating right now - MSI suggests RTX 5090 supply will be tight due to Nvidia's shortage
And, here we go...
- MSI says there will be a limited supply of the RTX 5090 at launch
- This shortage reportedly stems from miscommunication with Nvidia
- Scalpers may have the upper hand at launch due to limited availability
Nvidia's RTX 5090 is about to launch at multiple retailers on January 30 and considering the power it packs for providing the best gaming performance across the board, many PC gamers are keen to get hold of one - but unfortunately, that might not be easy.
As reported by Wccftech, MSI claims that the supply of the RTX 5090 will be limited at launch, suggesting a chip shortage on Nvidia's part. While this is only one of Team Green's third-party partners, it certainly doesn't spell good news for other partners and those attempting to purchase Founders Edition GPUs.
Considering the history of scalping surrounding the previous generation's RTX 4090, I’m worried it might turn out to be much worse this time around - with an MSRP of $1,999 / £1,939 / AU$4,039 (along with the combination of a limited supply), we could be seeing a far more dire situation. It's also worth noting that most partner cards will be more expensive than Nvidia's Founders Edition, so this may give scalpers an opportunity to go overboard with pricing if demand is suitably high.
According to IT Home (translated from Chinese), the projected short supply at launch stems from miscommunication between Nvidia and partners, plus the 'Spring Festival' (Chinese New Year) affecting factory opening times. Whilst it's not the end of the world for those intent on purchasing the flagship GPU, it does indeed point towards a potential long (and expensive) wait if scalpers are quick to strike.
So, how do you beat scalpers?
Let's face it: there's not much one can do to beat scalpers other than staring at your screen and constantly refreshing the store page to reach the checkout before everything sells out. The same can be said for those camping outside retailers for the RTX 5090 due to the limited supply as highlighted by IGN - besides this, most of it is left to luck and any measures put in place by Nvidia itself or retailers.
We've seen this occur with the likes of Valve's Steam Deck, which was limited to one order per account when in high demand - and whilst it didn't completely eliminate scalping, it did a great job at softening the blow, though at the cost of customers left on edge when awaiting a new batch of units. If you’re wondering where to buy Nvidia’s RTX 5090, we’ve made a short guide on the best online retailers to keep tabs on.
If scalpers manage to beat customers and units sell out quickly, I'd say it's worth waiting patiently to avoid overpaying - especially if you're still using an RTX 4090, as I promise you, you're perfectly fine for the time being.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You may also like...
- Where to buy Nvidia RTX 5080: I'd check for stock here first
- Are Nvidia’s RTX 5060 GPUs about to arrive? Rumor hints they might be - with the RTX 5060 Ti potentially coming with 16GB VRAM
- AMD looks set to compete with Nvidia in the laptop GPU space - Team Red claims Ryzen AI Max 395+'s iGPU outperforms RTX 4070 laptop GPU
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.