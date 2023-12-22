One solution to Nvidia’s RTX 4090 cable melting woes has just been recalled – due to the danger of it melting

If you thought the Nvidia RTX 4090 cable melting nightmare was over, well, we’ve had another twist in this particular tale – although the latest misstep isn’t anything to do with Team Green itself.

If you recall, when we first heard about the problem with some melting cable adapters, CableMod was one of the third parties to step forward with a 90-degree angled 16-pin connector – in other words, a solution that fits at a right angle to avoid the problems caused by Nvidia’s cable.

What we’ve just heard is that CableMod has now issued a recall for some of its 12VHPWR angled adapters – both the original version (v1.0) and second incarnation (v1.1) as VideoCardz reports.

It’s important to clarify that the problem doesn’t affect the company’s angled cables, but rather the angled (standalone) adapters for GPUs.

The recall notice informs us: “It has come to our attention that certain CableMod 12VHPWR Angled Adapter V1.1s may be defective. We have since decided to discontinue sales of our angled adapters.

“We will be conducting a voluntary safety recall for all CableMod 12VHPWR 90 ̊ and 180 ̊Angled Adapters V1.0 and all CableMod 12VHPWR 90 ̊ and 180 ̊ Angled Adapters V1.1 because of the potential risk that the male connector could become loose, overheat, and melt into the GPU.”

Analysis: Take immediate action here

Clearly, this is a serious matter, as the connector can melt as observed – just the same as the original problem with the RTX 4090.

CableMod warns that you should stop using any such v1.0 or v1.1 adapter immediately, and remove it from your PC – cautioning to do so when the system is turned off, and has been for a while (to give the adapter “adequate time to cool down before handling” which sounds a little ominous in itself).

Buyers aren’t too impressed, as you might imagine. Those who purchased the v1.0 adapter got the v1.1 model for free, but did have to pay for shipping of the latter, so are in theory out of pocket twice. Once for the original purchase, and secondly for ‘expensive’ shipping of the revised adapter as someone on Reddit remarks.

As VideoCardz observes, there have been reports of issues with these CableMod adapters for a few months now, and the v1.1 release was supposed to smooth over any gremlins in the works with the initial adapter – and evidently didn’t.