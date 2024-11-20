Intel isn’t giving up on desktop graphics cards after Battlemage, as rumor claims 3rd-gen Celestial GPUs are still coming

Intel is still planning for 3rd-gen desktop GPUs to follow Battlemage

This dismisses other rumors that Intel may not make these desktop cards

The truth is likely that Intel hasn’t yet fully made the decision itself

Intel’s Celestial graphics cards for the desktop, which will be the 3rd-gen of Arc GPUs, to follow Battlemage – the next-gen that’s imminent – are still being planned and worked on for the future.

That’s the latest word from the grapevine, courtesy of a well-known leaker on X, Bionic Squash.

Nah, they still have plans for DGPUs after BattlemageNovember 16, 2024

As you can see, the leaker says that Intel still has plans for discrete GPUs (DGPUs), meaning desktop graphics cards, after the desktop models for Battlemage have been unleashed.

If the current run of rumors is correct, those Battlemage graphics cards could arrive in December, with one model being the B580 – possibly the top-of-the-range GPU – which was recently leaked.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Analysis: Some mixed messages from the rumor mill

You might be wondering: why would there be any concerns about Celestial, anyway? Well, in the recent past, there have been some suggestions that Intel might not have another generation of GPUs after Battlemage, or at least not desktop models – and that Celestial could be for integrated graphics only.

Bionic Squash seems pretty confident this isn’t the case, and recent hints appear to back that up. Intel is certainly working on Celestial already, and could even have radical plans for more powerful desktop GPUs in the 3rd generation, going by a recently spotted patent.

That said, Celestial GPUs of the desktop variety still haven’t turned up in leaks – it’s too early for that at this point – and some other recent chatter has suggested that Intel may be waiting to see how successful Battlemage is, before fully committing to discrete Celestial products. However, take that past rumor, and this new one, too, with plenty of caution.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s very likely that the truth is Intel still has decisions to make on this front, but if Bionic Squash is right, the plan for now is to release a 3rd-generation of Arc desktop GPUs.

Via Wccftech