Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC review: great performance for the price

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC is one of the best options for midrange gaming for those who are really stretching their money since it offers compelling performance at a more accessible price, but those with a bit more cash are going to be much better served going for the RX 7800 XT instead.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC: Two-minute review

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC is the best version of a difficult card to recommend generally, but it goes a good way towards ameliorating the biggest issue I had with the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT: its price.

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC is available for $439.99 (about £360/AU$695), which is only $10 less than AMD's official MSRP for the RX 7700 XT, so it's not the biggest savings here, but it does make this card at least somewhat more competitively priced with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, which comes in at $399.99 (about £320/AU$630).

However, it's not just a price cut off the reference MSRP from AMD that makes the Gigabyte RX 7700 XT card a good bargain. You also get some extra perks over AMD's reference specs to make it more enticing as well, making it one of the best graphics card options for midrange gamers on a tighter budget.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Starting with the design, you get a triple-fan design that definitely helps thermal performance, which isn't egregious on the RX 7700 XT to begin with. There is no reference card for the RX 7700 XT, mind you, but given that the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT does have a reference card that sports a dual-fan design, you do get something over the higher-tier AMD card.

That's not nothing, and the card itself isn't so long that it can't fit inside a typical midtower PC case. The RX 7700 XT does require a good bit more power than the RTX 4060 Ti (245W to the 4060 Ti's 160W), so it needs two 8-pin power connectors to run it. On the other hand, it doesn't require a 16-pin power cable like the rest of Nvidia's reference RTX 4000-series cards.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

The Gigabyte card also lacks any real RGB lighting beyond the Gigabyte logo along the top edge of the card, which is either a good thing or a bad thing, depending on your perspective, but it's good to have options regardless. Non-RGB fans will appreciate the more subdued aesthetics of this GPU for sure.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

In terms of ports, you have your standard 2 x HDMI 2.1 and 2 x DisplayPort 2.1 output on most AMD RX 7000-series cards, so you can hook it up to several of the best gaming monitors of your choosing.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Performance-wise, you can read more about the individual benchmarks in my RX 7700 XT review, and for the most part, the Gigabyte RX 7700 XT Gaming OC card performs a few percentage points better than the XFX Speedster QICK319 RX 7700 XT Black card given that it has about 100MHz higher game clock and a roughly 55MHz faster boost clock.

The difference is only going to be a few fps depending on the game you're playing, but given the Gigabyte card is cheaper, you're really getting extra FPS for less money, which is a fantastic deal no matter how you look at it.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

In the end, then, the Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC makes a strong case for the RX 7700 XT, especially if spending north of $400 is really stretching your budget to the max. My original criticism that the RX 7700 XT is just too close in price to the AMD RX 7800 XT to make it the best 1440p graphics card to buy still applies to this card, but Gigabyte at least offers more than a non-OC card at a better price to make it a much more palatable purchase if you can't go for the RX 7800 XT.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC: Price & availability

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

How much does it cost? $439.99 (about £360/AU$640)

$439.99 (about £360/AU$640) When is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, UK, and Australia

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC is available now for $439.99 (about £360/AU$695). This is cheaper even than the AMD reference spec's MSRP of $449.99, and offers a better value by giving you some extra performance thanks to its factory overclocking.

It also brings you closer in price to the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti while generally outperforming it. All in all, this is still too expensive to be the best cheap graphics card on the market, but it's definitely the best cheap midrange graphics card you're going to find.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC: Specs

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT (Reference Spec) Price $439.99 (about £360/AU$695) $449.99 (about £370/AU$710) GPU Navi 32 Navi 32 Shaders 3,456 3,456 Ray processors 54 54 AI processors 108 108 Game Clock 2,276MHz 2,171MHz Boost Clock 2,599MHz 2,544MHz VRAM 12GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR6 Memory Clock 2,250MHz 2,250MHz Memory Speed 18 Gbps effective 18 Gbps effective Bus Size 192-bit 192-bit Memory Bandwidth 432.0 GB/s 432.0 GB/s

Should you buy the Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC?

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value Available for $10 less than AMD's official MSRP and offering about 5% faster clock speeds, you're getting more for less with this midrange card. 4 / 5 Design There's no reference card design to compare this card against, but it's well-sized for a midtower case and sports a triple-fan design for better cooling. 4 / 5 Performance With strong 1440p and even better 1080p performance, this is a fantastic midrange graphics card for the price. 4 / 5 Average rating With a fantastic price and strong performance, this is the best graphics card you'll find around the $400 mark. 4 / 5

Buy it if...

You want great 1440p performance on a tighter budget

This card offers great 1440p performance for the price, especially if you can't stretch your budget to the RX 7800 XT.

You want some extra overclocked performance for free

Normally, OC cards cost more than the reference card, but this one actually costs less than AMD's official MSRP.

Don't buy it if...

You can stretch your budget to get the AMD RX 7800 XT

With the AMD RX 7800 XT offering such incredible performance, if you can stretch your budget to get that card (especially the Gigabyte Radeon RX 7800 XT Gaming OC), you absolutely should.

You want better content creation performance

If you're a content creator working with 3D rendering or other GPU intensive creative workloads, chances are an Nvidia card is going to offer much better performance than anything AMD can offer.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC: Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Price: $439 $399 $499 Boost Clock 2,599MHz 2,535MHz 2,430MHz VRAM 12GB GDDR6X 8GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR6 Connector 2 x 8-pin 1 x 16-pin 2 x 8-pin Outputs 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x DisplayPort 2.1 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x DisplayPort 1.4b 1 x HDMI 2.1, 3 x DisplayPort 2.1

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti isn't the best 1440p graphics card out there, but it's a decent enough mix of performance and price while offering some pretty decent features to make it worth considering if you really can't go higher than its $400 price tag. Read the full Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti review

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

If you've got a bit more room in your budget, definitely consider the RX 7800 XT, which is easily the best graphics card in the midrange. Read the full AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT review

How I tested the Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC

I spent about three weeks with the Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC

I used it to play games, produce and edit creative content, and more

I used our standard battery of benchmarking tools to test it

I spent about three weeks with the Gigabyte Radeon RX 7700 XT Gaming OC, running my standard suite of benchmarks as well as assessing its general performance in real-world use cases.

I paid special attention to its gaming performance, since this is specifically targeting gamers, and paid less attention to its content creation performance since non-Radeon Pro cards are generally not marketed for those purposes.

I've been a computer hardware reviewer for years now and have tested all the latest graphics cards of the past several generations as well as having nearly a decade of computer science education, so I know my way around this kind of hardware. What's more, as a lifelong gamer, I know what to expect from a graphics card at this price point in terms of gaming performance.

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

Read more about how we test

First reviewed October 2023