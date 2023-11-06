The cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop deal is back - just in time for Black Friday

I've just spotted a fantastic gaming laptop deal to check out ahead of this year's Black Friday sale in the form of this Asus TUF for just $999 (was $1,399) at Best Buy.

This is technically a deal I've seen before, but it remains the cheapest ever gaming laptop to feature the speedy new RTX 4070 graphics card, to my knowledge. If you're looking for a mid to upper-range machine that can handle all the latest games, then you're going to do a lot worse than this Asus right now.

Besides the RTX 4070 graphics card (the headline feature), you'll also get an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. These are all specs that I'd expect to see at this price point, but they're more than enough to back up that GPU to provide a decent level of performance.

Perhaps the most important thing about this deal, however, is that it's at a retailer that has a fantastic price match guarantee ahead of Black Friday. That means that it's actually a pretty damn safe buy ahead of the 'official' Black Friday deals later this month at Best Buy. If it goes any lower, you can simply make use of Best Buy's Holiday price match guarantee to get paid the difference.

SSD: 1TB This heavily reduced Asus TUF is easily one of the cheapest laptops we've ever seen to feature the speedy new RTX 4070 graphics card. This GPU, combined with a 12th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, means this Asus is packing some serious gaming chops under the hood. While it's not at the very cutting edge of components or overall design, you're getting almost unbeatable bang for the buck here with this Asus thanks for a healthy $300 discount at Best Buy.

SSD: 512GB Need something a little cheaper? This Gigabyte G5 is an officially listed 'early Black Friday deal' from Best Buy and features an impressive $300 off. Inside, it's packed in an Intel Core i7, RTX 4060, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD - all great specs to have at this price point. Overall, this one isn't a world-beating machine, but it's a superb choice if you want a cost-effective gaming laptop that can handle 1080p resolution. Recommended.

