14600K vs 13700K: how does Intel's latest mainstream chip stack up to last-gen's workhorse?

Building a new PC can be challenging if you’re on a budget. You can either go for a brand new mainstream offering or try and get a good deal by going previous-generation for a little more power. That’s the most interesting part of the Intel Core 14600K vs 13700K as the answer of which one is better isn’t as clear cut as it may first seem.

There’s no debating the fact that either of these CPUs can be considered some of the best Intel processors , and potentially even some of the best processors overall, but there are some key differences setting the two apart you need to consider. That’s because the Intel Core i5-14600K is geared towards more casual consumers with its wallet-friendly price tag and respectable hardware, being ideal for everyday usage including web browsing, video streaming, and gaming with its 14-core (20 threads) build.

However, for the more hardcore gamer, or someone who wants to do higher-intensity tasks such as 3D modeling, video rendering, and high-end gaming, the Intel Core i7-13700K may be the better choice with its added overhead. Comprised of 16-cores and 24 threads, there’s a fair bit more under the hood to play with, at least on paper.

But how exactly do the 14600K vs 13700K stack up? Well, that’s what we’re here to answer. We’ve done the extensive testing comparing and contrasting these two Intel processors against each other to give you all the information you need to know when considering your next build. We’ve utilized industry standard tests, gaming benchmarks, price analysis and more below to help you make an informed purchasing decision for the chip that’s right for you.

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

14600K vs 13700K: Price

One of the biggest reasons to consider a previous-generation mid-tier or a current-generation entry level chip all comes down to the price difference, but there isn’t much in it. The 14600K carries an MSRP of $319 / £242 / AU$463 which is unchanged from the previous-generation i5 chip, the Intel Core i5-13600K . Itself was around a 10% price difference contrasted against the Alder Lake Intel Core i5-12600K , but there’s no further price increase this time.

With this in mind, the older Intel Core-13700K carries a higher overall sticker price of $419 / £318 / AU$608 which is a difference of $100 / £76 / AU$145 (or around a 31% increase). That’s at face value, however, as the Raptor Lake mid-range chip has been on the market since October 2022 and has enjoyed discounts at major retailers which has narrowed the gap.

It all comes down to what offers the best overall value for money given its price-to-performance. As with our overall opinion on the i5-13600K, hailed as the “best everyday CPU around”, the sentiment remains similar for the newer i5-14600K as the price has remained the same. We’ll deep dive into the tech specs and the performance below, but if you’re after great value for money, especially for gaming, then the 14600K wins out.

Winner: Intel Core i5-14600K

(Image credit: Future)

14600K vs 13700K: Specs & features

On the surface not much has changed from the 13th Gen to the newer 14th Gen. LGA 1700 is still used, the third Team Blue chip generation to utilize the socket, and the hybrid microarchitecture. Starting with the newer of the two, the 14600K is rocking the same 14-core and 20 threads of its predecessor, with the older 13700K running 16-cores and 24 threads. Ultimately, the 13700K is the considerably more powerful of the two.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Intel Core i5-14600K vs Intel Core i7-13700K specs Header Cell - Column 0 Intel Core i5-14600K Intel Core i7-13700K Performance Cores 6 8 Efficiency Cores 8 8 Threads 20 24 P-Core Base Clock 3.50GHz 3.40GHz P-Core Boost Clock 5.50GHz 5.40GHz E-Core Base Clock 2.60GHz 2.50GHz E-Core Boost Clock 4.00GHz 4.20GHz L3 Cache 24MB 30MB TDP 125W 125W Motherboard Socket LGA 1700 LGA 1700

Winner: Intel Core i7-13700K

(Image credit: Future / John Loeffler)

14600K vs 13700K: Performance

Ultimately, despite being a little older, the Intel Core i7-13700K is the more powerful out of the two chips, slightly pulling ahead of the newer Intel Core i7-14600K in our synthetic benchmarks. This shouldn’t come as a massive surprise given the former's higher core and thread count, but the gap is narrower than you may expect.

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram)

As you can see from the numbers above, the 13700K comes out on top in every single synthetic benchmark in our industry standard tests, but the difference in some instances amounts to around a fraction of a percent. This can especially be evidenced in the single-threaded performance, but multi-core is where the older i7 really shines.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram)

You really start to see where the extra cores and threads make a difference with productivity tasks as the 13700K beats the 14600K in our benchmarks. It’s a slim margin, and the 14600K doesn’t do a bad job of keeping up, but if you’re someone who wants to get a lot of work done on your machine then that extra power under the hood can help here.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram) (Image credit: Future / Infogram)

There’s a much larger performance gap between the 13700K and the 14600K when it comes to creativity tasks as these are far more multi-core intensive tasks such as 3D rendering, photo-editing, and video encoding. That’s why the 13700K flexes a good lead here with around a 7% advantage.