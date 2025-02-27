I think Microsoft is smart to follow OpenAI in making these premium features free

Microsoft Copilot Voice mode is now free

The Think Deeper feature is also now free to use

Voice and Think Deeper are powered by OpenAI models

Microsoft Copilot is taking a page from OpenAI's strategy for ChatGPT and making its Voice and Think Deeper features available to all users. This is not surprising since OpenAI's models power the Copilot features. However, making them accessible to Copilot users who aren't paying for a subscription to the premium service could make them much more widely used.

Voice mode is exactly what it sounds like: instead of typing your queries, you can now have an actual conversation with Copilot. The AI can help you practice phrases in French, help you cook something complicated without smudging your phone screen with olive oil, or respond sympathetically to a rant about traffic.

Think Deeper is built to handle more complex questions than just the weather or trivia. Suppose you’re debating whether to spend a recent windfall on a bathroom remodel or a generator to help with the next windstorm. Ask Copilot to use Think Deeper and it can break down the costs, long-term value, and trade-offs. The AI could also create a scoring system to help you decide what kind of car to get based on your preferences in design, comfort, future-proofing, and other factors.

This update is Microsoft’s way of making AI more accessible and, frankly, more helpful. Before now, many users might have been frustrated by the limits on these features, but were still reluctant to pay for Copilot Pro. The end result might just be them switching to another AI chatbot. Microsoft does warn, however, that during high-demand periods, things might slow down a bit.

Copilot Pro

For those who are already paying for Copilot Pro, nothing is being taken away either. Pro users still get first dibs on new AI features, plus priority access during peak hours, which is useful if you need Copilot’s brainpower in the middle of a busy day. They also still have exclusive extra AI integrations within Microsoft 365 apps. So, if your idea of excitement is having Copilot help you build the most efficient Excel spreadsheet of all time, Pro is still the way to go.

Ultimately, Microsoft wants Copilot to be something you and everyone you know would actually want to interact with. The more natural the conversation, the more useful AI becomes. By bringing these features to everyone for free, Microsoft, as well as its partner OpenAI, is also putting pressure on its competitors. Many AI tools have been locked behind paywalls, with companies reserving the best features for those willing to subscribe. But Microsoft flipping the switch on unlimited access means other AI providers might have to follow suit. The race is no longer just about who has the smartest AI, but who is making it the most available and practical.

