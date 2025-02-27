I think Microsoft is smart to follow OpenAI in making these premium features free
The AI assistant's OpenAI-powered voice and deep thinking features are now available to anyone
- Microsoft Copilot Voice mode is now free
- The Think Deeper feature is also now free to use
- Voice and Think Deeper are powered by OpenAI models
Microsoft Copilot is taking a page from OpenAI's strategy for ChatGPT and making its Voice and Think Deeper features available to all users. This is not surprising since OpenAI's models power the Copilot features. However, making them accessible to Copilot users who aren't paying for a subscription to the premium service could make them much more widely used.
Voice mode is exactly what it sounds like: instead of typing your queries, you can now have an actual conversation with Copilot. The AI can help you practice phrases in French, help you cook something complicated without smudging your phone screen with olive oil, or respond sympathetically to a rant about traffic.
Think Deeper is built to handle more complex questions than just the weather or trivia. Suppose you’re debating whether to spend a recent windfall on a bathroom remodel or a generator to help with the next windstorm. Ask Copilot to use Think Deeper and it can break down the costs, long-term value, and trade-offs. The AI could also create a scoring system to help you decide what kind of car to get based on your preferences in design, comfort, future-proofing, and other factors.
This update is Microsoft’s way of making AI more accessible and, frankly, more helpful. Before now, many users might have been frustrated by the limits on these features, but were still reluctant to pay for Copilot Pro. The end result might just be them switching to another AI chatbot. Microsoft does warn, however, that during high-demand periods, things might slow down a bit.
Copilot Pro
For those who are already paying for Copilot Pro, nothing is being taken away either. Pro users still get first dibs on new AI features, plus priority access during peak hours, which is useful if you need Copilot’s brainpower in the middle of a busy day. They also still have exclusive extra AI integrations within Microsoft 365 apps. So, if your idea of excitement is having Copilot help you build the most efficient Excel spreadsheet of all time, Pro is still the way to go.
Ultimately, Microsoft wants Copilot to be something you and everyone you know would actually want to interact with. The more natural the conversation, the more useful AI becomes. By bringing these features to everyone for free, Microsoft, as well as its partner OpenAI, is also putting pressure on its competitors. Many AI tools have been locked behind paywalls, with companies reserving the best features for those willing to subscribe. But Microsoft flipping the switch on unlimited access means other AI providers might have to follow suit. The race is no longer just about who has the smartest AI, but who is making it the most available and practical.
You might also like
- I tested OpenAI's o1 model in Microsoft Copilot and it's a little overwhelming
- You can now talk to Microsoft Copilot Voice in 40 more languages
- Microsoft Paint brushes up on AI
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Eric Hal Schwartz is a freelance writer for TechRadar with more than 15 years of experience covering the intersection of the world and technology. For the last five years, he served as head writer for Voicebot.ai and was on the leading edge of reporting on generative AI and large language models. He's since become an expert on the products of generative AI models, such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google Gemini, and every other synthetic media tool. His experience runs the gamut of media, including print, digital, broadcast, and live events. Now, he's continuing to tell the stories people want and need to hear about the rapidly evolving AI space and its impact on their lives. Eric is based in New York City.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The official ChatGPT Android app may have just leaked the GPT-4.5 launch early
What is Leonardo.Ai: everything you need to know about the AI art generator