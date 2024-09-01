Gemini AI could be making its way into your car with Android Auto

Gemini artificial intelligence models continue to make their way into just about every Google app and device, and it seems Android Auto could be the next in line for some added AI, as per code hidden in the latest Android Auto app for Android.

The code was spotted by Android Authority, and mentions the sparkle icon that accompanies Gemini in most places. There's also a mention of "kitt" – perhaps a nod to the AI bot built into the car in 80s TV show Knight Rider.

Other strings, including "Start conversation" and "GeminiLiveAssistantAction", can also be found in the code, further evidence that Gemini will soon be available from any car dashboard that works with Android Auto.

Of course it would be no surprise if this is what Google is planning: Gemini is slowly taking over from Google Assistant, or at least working alongside it, across all of the platforms and apps where Google thinks AI might be helpful.

A new dashboard assistant

Gemini is showing up across Google's products (Image credit: Google)

With no official word from Google yet, there's no official time frame for this to roll out, but it shouldn't be too long considering the pace at which Google has been stuffing Gemini into its phones, its web apps, and everything else.

If and when it does arrive on Android Auto, you'll be able to interact with Gemini in the same way you can in other places – and get back intelligent answers personalized to you, on a whole new level to the responses offered by Google Assistant.

However, it's not clear which features might be limited to the Google One AI Premium plan ($20 / £18.99 / AU$32.99 per month). Right now, that's a requirement to access the fully conversational capabilities of Gemini Live, for example.

As ever with AI, hallucinations will be a potential issue: Gemini in Android Auto could possibly reference Google Maps at certain points to make sure you don't find yourself going the wrong way down a freeway or ending up at the wrong destination.