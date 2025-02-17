Announcing the 2025 Australian PC Awards finalists

Features
By
Contributions from
published

Our team of PC experts have zeroed in on the best gear from the last year

Australian PC Awards 2025 finalists and winners
(Image credit: Future)

It’s our business to tell you about the PC gear you should consider making yours. Every day and all through the year, our experts are using, testing, assessing and rating a huge range of gear – all with the aim of making you better informed when it comes to making a purchase decision.

Of the hundreds of products our team tests through each year, some shine more than others, and some are clearly head and shoulders above everything else. And which is what is what we’re here to decide.

The teams from TechRadar, along with our colleagues from PC Gamer, APC and PC PowerPlay reassessed all the top products we tested over the course of 2024 and, after much discussion and argument analysis, this is the list of finalists in the running for winning the 2025 Australian PC Awards.

Here, across 25 essential PC categories, are 141 product finalists and 32 company finalists, encompassing the gear we reckon is top notch.

The gear here is the cream of the crop, and we congratulate the companies and people who've worked on them for doing a great job!

Stay tuned, because coming up next is the big winners announcement, and you’ll find that right here on 14 March!

APCA 2025 MOBO

(Image credit: Future)

Finalists: Best motherboard maker

Finalists: Best value motherboard

Finalists: Best premium motherboard

APCA 2025 Graphics cards

(Image credit: Future)

Finalists: Best graphics card maker

Finalists: Best graphics card

APCA 2025 CPU

(Image credit: Future)

Finalists: Best value CPU

Finalists: Best mid-range CPU

Finalists: Best premium CPU

APCA 2025 storage

(Image credit: Future)

Finalist: Best internal storage maker

Finalists: Best external storage maker

APCA 2025 systems

(Image credit: Future)

Finalists: Best value or 2-in-1 laptop

Finalists: Best premium laptop

Finalists: Best gaming laptop

APCA desktop maker

(Image credit: Future)

Finalists: Best desktop PC maker / reseller

APCA 2025 Components

(Image credit: Future)

Finalists: Best memory maker

Finalists: Best cooling product

Finalists: Best monitor

Finalists: Best keyboard

Finalists: Best mouse

Finalists: Best gaming headset

Finalists: Best case

Finalists: Best router

APCA 2025 Excellence

(Image credit: Future)

For the person, product or technology that advanced the PC more than any other in 2024.

Finalists: Excellence

APCA 2025 Gold

(Image credit: Future)

The company that impressed us the most, overall, in 2024.

Finalists: Gold

apca epic fail award

(Image credit: Future)

Finalists: Epic fail

Ben Mansill
Ben Mansill

Ben Mansill is the Editor, APC at Future Publishing Australia. He is a Consumer technology editor and writer with close to three decades of experience at the senior level. Ben is a founding editor of groundbreaking and wildly successful media brands.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about computing
An iPhone showing the ChatGPT logo on its screen

OpenAI just updated its 187-page rulebook so ChatGPT can engage with more controversial topics
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, February 18 (game #352)
rear view of Comino Grando server

Comino has workstation PCs with 8, yes 8 Nvidia RTX 5090 GPUs, for less than $60,000 - but that’s not the best news
See more latest