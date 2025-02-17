Announcing the 2025 Australian PC Awards finalists
Our team of PC experts have zeroed in on the best gear from the last year
It’s our business to tell you about the PC gear you should consider making yours. Every day and all through the year, our experts are using, testing, assessing and rating a huge range of gear – all with the aim of making you better informed when it comes to making a purchase decision.
Of the hundreds of products our team tests through each year, some shine more than others, and some are clearly head and shoulders above everything else. And which is what is what we’re here to decide.
The teams from TechRadar, along with our colleagues from PC Gamer, APC and PC PowerPlay reassessed all the top products we tested over the course of 2024 and, after much discussion and
argument analysis, this is the list of finalists in the running for winning the 2025 Australian PC Awards.
Here, across 25 essential PC categories, are 141 product finalists and 32 company finalists, encompassing the gear we reckon is top notch.
The gear here is the cream of the crop, and we congratulate the companies and people who've worked on them for doing a great job!
Stay tuned, because coming up next is the big winners announcement, and you’ll find that right here on 14 March!
Finalists: Best motherboard maker
Finalists: Best value motherboard
- Asrock B760I Lightning
- Asrock B760M Pro RS
- Asrock Z790 Steel Legend
- Asrock Z790I Lightning WiFi
- Asus ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WiFi
- Gigabyte Z890 Aorus Elite WIFI 7
- MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi
- MSI Project Zero B650M
- MSI Z890 Tomahawk WIFI
Finalists: Best premium motherboard
- Asrock X670E Taichi
- Asrock X870E Taichi
- Asus ROG Crosshair X870E Hero
- Asus ROG Maximus Z890 Hero
- Asus ROG Strix X870E-E Gaming WiFi
- Asus ROG Strix Z890-A Gaming WIFI
- Gigabyte Z890 Aorus Master
- MSI MEG Z890 Ace
- MSI X870E Carbon WIFI
Finalists: Best graphics card maker
Finalists: Best graphics card
- Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti SSD OC Edition
- Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super OC
- Intel Arc B580
- MSI RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X
- Sapphire Nitro+ RX 7900 GRE
- Sapphire Pulse Radeon RX 7600 XT
- Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Super AMP Extreme Airo 16GB
Finalists: Best value CPU
Finalists: Best mid-range CPU
Finalists: Best premium CPU
- AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
- AMD Ryzen 9 9950X
- AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
- Apple M4 Max
- Intel Core Ultra 9 285K
- Intel Core Ultra 9 288V
Finalist: Best internal storage maker
Finalists: Best external storage maker
Finalists: Best value or 2-in-1 laptop
- Acer Swift Go 14
- Asus Chromebook Plus CX34
- Asus Vivobook S 15 Copilot
- Dell Precision 14-inch 3490
- HP Pavilion 16
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i
- MSI Modern 14 H
Finalists: Best premium laptop
- Apple MacBook Pro M4
- Asus ZenBook S 14
- Asus ZenBook S16
- HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14
- HP OmniBook X
- Lenovo Slim 7x
- Lenovo Yoga 7i Aura
- MacBook Air M3 13 / 15
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 15
- Microsoft Surface Pro
Finalists: Best gaming laptop
- Acer Helios Neo 18
- Acer Nitro 5
- Acer Nitro V 16
- Alienware M16 R2
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G16
- Asus TUF A14
- Gigabte Aorus 16X
- Gigabyte G6X
- Lenovo Legion 5i
- MSI Titan 18 HX
Finalists: Best desktop PC maker / reseller
- AftershockPC
- Allied
- AllNeeds Computers
- ARC Computers
- BPCtech
- Centre Com
- Computer Alliance
- JW Computers
- MSY
- Mwave
- PC Case Gear
- PLE
- Scorptec
- Umart
Finalists: Best memory maker
Finalists: Best cooling product
- Arctic Freezer 36
- Arctic Liquid Freezer 3 AIO
- Cooler Master Master Liquid 360 Atmos
- Corsair A115 Air Cooler
- Corsair iCUE Link Ecosystem
- Hyte Thicc Q60 AIO cooler
- ID-Cooling Frozn A720
- Noctua NH-D15 G2
- Noctua NH-U9S Chroma Black
- Thermalright Frozen Prism 360 AIO
- Thermalright Phantom Spirit 120 EVO
- Tryx Panorama 360 AIO
Finalists: Best monitor
- Acer Predator X27U
- Alienware 27 AW2725QF
- Aorus CO49DQ
- Aorus FO27Q3
- Aorus FO32U2P
- Asus ProArt Display PA278CFRV
- Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM
- Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP
- Asus ROG Swift Pro PG248QP
- Benq XL2546X
- LG UltraGear 32
- MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED
- MSI MPG 491CQPX 240Hz QD-OLED
- Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED
- Samsung ViewFinity S80UD 32
Finalists: Best keyboard
- Asus ROG Azoth Extreme
- Asus ROG Falchion RX Low Profile
- Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
- Asus ROG Strix Scope II RX
- Ducky ProjectD Outlaw 65
- Ducky Zero 6108
- Logitech G Pro X 60
- Logitech G515
- Logitech G915 X Lightspeed Wireless Tactile
- Razer Blackwidow V4 75%
Finalists: Best mouse
- Asus ROG Keris II Ace
- Corsair M75 Wireless
- Glorious Model D2 Pro
- Logitech G309 Lightspeed
- Logitech Pro X Superlight 2 DEX
- Razer Basilisk V3 Pro 35K
- Razer Viper V3 Pro
- Turtle Beach Kone II
Finalists: Best gaming headset
- Asus ROG Delta II
- Logitech G Astro A50X Lightspeed
- Sony H9 Wireless Noise Cancelling Gaming Headset
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless
- Turtle Beach Atlas Air Headset
- Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3
- Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3
Finalists: Best case
- Antec C8
- Antec Flux Pro
- Deepcool CH160
- Gamemax N80 BK
- HAVN HS 420
- Hyte Y40
- Lian Li Lancool 207
- Nzxt H6 Flow
- Nzxt H7 Flow
- Phanteks XT Pro
- Phanteks XT View
- Thermaltake Tower 600
- Thermaltake Tower 300
Finalists: Best router
- Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE98
- Asus ZenWiFi BT10
- D-Link Aquila Pro AI M30 AX3000 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6
- DrayTek Vigor2927Lax-5G
- MSI Roamii WiFi 7 Mesh System
- Netgear Nighthawk Tri-Band WiFi 7
- Netgear Orbi 960 Series
- TP Link Archer BE800 Wi-Fi 7
- TP Link Wi-Fi 7 Mesh System BE85
- TP-Link Archer BE3600
For the person, product or technology that advanced the PC more than any other in 2024.
Finalists: Excellence
- AMD
- Apple iPhone 16
- ChatGPT
- CHIPS Act
- Visual Generative AI
- Jensen Huang (Nvidia CEO)
- Lisa Su (AMD CEO)
- Nvidia AI-driven growth
- TSMC
The company that impressed us the most, overall, in 2024.
Finalists: Gold
- Acer
- Adata
- Aftershock PC
- Alienware
- Allied
- All Needs Computers
- AMD
- Antec
- Apple
- Arctic Cooling
- Asrock
- Asus
- Benq
- BPC Tech
- Centre Com
- Computer Alliance
- Cooler Master
- Corsair
- Crucial
- D-Link
- Deepcool
- Dell
- DrayTek
- Ducky
- G.Skill
- Gamemax
- Gigabyte
- Gigabyte Aorus
- Glorius
- HAVN
- HP
- Hyte
- ID-Cooling
- Intel
- JW
- Kingston
- Lacie
- Lenovo
- Lexar
- LG
- Lian Li
- Logitech
- Microsoft
- MSI
- MSY
- Mwave
- Netgear
- Noctua
- Nvidia
- Nzxt
- PC Case Gear
- Phanteks
- PLE
- PNY
- Qualcomm
- Razer
- Samsung
- Sapphire
- Scorptec
- Seagate
- Sony
- SteelSeries
- TeamGroup
- Thermalright
- Thermaltake
- TP-Link
- Tryx
- TSMC
- Turtle Beach
- Umart
- WD
- Zotac
Finalists: Epic fail
Ben Mansill is the Editor, APC at Future Publishing Australia. He is a Consumer technology editor and writer with close to three decades of experience at the senior level. Ben is a founding editor of groundbreaking and wildly successful media brands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
OpenAI just updated its 187-page rulebook so ChatGPT can engage with more controversial topics
NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, February 18 (game #352)