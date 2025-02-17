Announcing the 2025 Australian PC Awards finalists

It’s our business to tell you about the PC gear you should consider making yours. Every day and all through the year, our experts are using, testing, assessing and rating a huge range of gear – all with the aim of making you better informed when it comes to making a purchase decision.

Of the hundreds of products our team tests through each year, some shine more than others, and some are clearly head and shoulders above everything else. And which is what is what we’re here to decide.

The teams from TechRadar, along with our colleagues from PC Gamer, APC and PC PowerPlay reassessed all the top products we tested over the course of 2024 and, after much discussion and argument analysis, this is the list of finalists in the running for winning the 2025 Australian PC Awards.

Here, across 25 essential PC categories, are 141 product finalists and 32 company finalists, encompassing the gear we reckon is top notch.

The gear here is the cream of the crop, and we congratulate the companies and people who've worked on them for doing a great job!

Stay tuned, because coming up next is the big winners announcement, and you’ll find that right here on 14 March!

(Image credit: Future)

Finalists: Best motherboard maker

Finalists: Best value motherboard

Finalists: Best premium motherboard

(Image credit: Future)

Finalists: Best graphics card maker

Finalists: Best graphics card

(Image credit: Future)

Finalists: Best value CPU

Finalists: Best mid-range CPU

Finalists: Best premium CPU

(Image credit: Future)

Finalist: Best internal storage maker

Finalists: Best external storage maker

(Image credit: Future)

Finalists: Best value or 2-in-1 laptop

Finalists: Best premium laptop

Finalists: Best gaming laptop

(Image credit: Future)

Finalists: Best desktop PC maker / reseller

(Image credit: Future)

Finalists: Best memory maker

Finalists: Best cooling product

Finalists: Best monitor

Finalists: Best keyboard

Finalists: Best mouse

Finalists: Best gaming headset

Finalists: Best case

Finalists: Best router

(Image credit: Future)

For the person, product or technology that advanced the PC more than any other in 2024.

Finalists: Excellence

(Image credit: Future)

The company that impressed us the most, overall, in 2024.

Finalists: Gold

(Image credit: Future)