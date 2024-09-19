Want a super-rare Hasselblad? A new ‘Earth Explorer’ edition of the X2D 100C has been launched…for $14,000

In a move usually associated with Leica, Hasselblad has launched an ultra-exclusive edition of one of its flagship cameras – the 'Earth Explorer' X2D 100C – and I badly want it. The 100MP professional medium-format camera is now available in a Tundra Brown colorway that's supposedly inspired by the Swedish brand's native Nordic landscapes.

Whatever its inspiration, I'm all for the new version of the X2D 100C that's limited to just 1000 units worldwide. The stumbling block? It's a whopping $13,999 / £12,749 (we don't have Australia pricing yet) – that's almost twice the amount of the original version that most people are already priced out of.

However, while the camera is essentially identical to the original, save for its stunning new colorway and a unique 'Earth Explorer' welcome screen when you power up, there are also a bunch of accessories bundled into the limited edition box, so it might not be the significant mark up it appears to be.

Together with the camera, there's the XCD 55mm f/2.5 lens – that's a super-sharp walkaround lens with a 43mm full-frame equivalent focal length – a complimentary strap, additional batteries and charger, plus a Hasselblad UV filter (see the included accessories in the image below). In other words, all the gear you need to get out and explore the land around you.

Those items combined equate to a small mark up versus buying the original camera and lens separately, but not by much and this is a super-limited and super-attractive edition after all.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hasselblad) (Image credit: Hasselblad)

I'm a big fan of the Hasselblad X2D 100C and awarded it a 4.5 star rating in an in-depth review. Its 100MP medium-format sensor outguns pro full-frame mirrorless cameras – trust me, I've run the comparisons. I also adore its refreshingly minimalist design that's only further enhanced in this new Tundra Brown version.

Where the Hasselblad disappoints is its middling battery life – so those extra batteries will come in handy – and its sluggish autofocus. Oh, and if you're into video, the X2D 100C isn't for you because it's photos only.

However, if you're an outdoors photographer, you'll struggle to beat the X2D 100C's image quality and its design that's only more appealing in this exclusive edition.

The Hasselblad X2D 100C Earth Edition is available immediately, but only from select retailers given the extremely limited numbers – we've included options for your region, above.