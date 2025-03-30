I didn’t think it was possible to get this excited by a camera’s body cap, but the Sigma BF’s is beautiful

The Sigma BF is 2025’s most talked-about camera, and you only need one look…and feel… to see why.

It’s been likened to Apple products – a minimalist creation unbound from conventional camera design.

The weighty body – available in silver or black – is machined from a single block of aluminum, a process that takes seven hours, with production limited to nine units per day.

The result? Meticulous clean lines, a sculpted corner and thumb grip for your holding hand, a frontage half decked with the body’s matt finish, the other half textured.

Every detail is a nod to the BF being comfortable in its simplicity, its uniqueness and its assured quality.

Sigma spared no expense with the full-frame BF and, unusually, that goes for the camera's body cap too.

I've tested interchangeable lens cameras of all shapes, sizes and price points over the last 15 years, and none of those plastic caps compare to the BF's. It feels like such a small detail to get excited about, but hear me out.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tim Coleman) (Image credit: Tim Coleman) (Image credit: Tim Coleman) (Image credit: Tim Coleman) (Image credit: Tim Coleman)

An extension of the camera

Sigma supplied me with the silver version of the BF for my upcoming in-depth review, together with a new silver version of the Contemporary 35mm f/2 DG lens.

Effectively the BF's body cap is an extension of the camera, and this detail matters.

The camera and lens are a heavenly match, plus the BF's body cap is equally delightful – I can't remember ever seeing a body cap like it.

Like the BF's body, the body cap is premium metal, and its form, unfussy. It features a notched rim for grip that mimics the textured half of the BF's front. It also includes a rubber seal, ensuring the camera remains weather-sealed with the cap in place.

Effectively, the BF's body cap is an extension of the camera, and this detail matters.

After all, when you have a camera with such a distinct design as the BF, slapping a black plastic cap on it spoils the package somewhat, and I should know.

What lens cap and rear cap are supplied with the new silver version of the 35mm f/2 DG lens? The same black plastic ones as the original black version. Shame.

Sigma got the most important part right in making a new silver version of the lens to complement the silver BF. And the slight drawback to the new silver lens' caps makes me appreciate the BF's premium body cap all the more.

Sure, like all such cameras, you can leave a lens on the Sigma BF, largely rendering the body cap surplus to requirements. However, why would you when the camera looks so beautiful tucked up for the night with its body cap on?

Never has a camera's body cap made more sense.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tim Coleman) (Image credit: Tim Coleman) (Image credit: Tim Coleman) (Image credit: Tim Coleman) (Image credit: Tim Coleman)