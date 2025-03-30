I didn’t think it was possible to get this excited by a camera’s body cap, but the Sigma BF’s is beautiful

Features
By published

Sigma, can I buy one?

Sigma BF with its body cap, on a white surface in strong light, with defined shadows
(Image credit: Tim Coleman)

The Sigma BF is 2025’s most talked-about camera, and you only need one look…and feel… to see why.

It’s been likened to Apple products – a minimalist creation unbound from conventional camera design.

The weighty body – available in silver or black – is machined from a single block of aluminum, a process that takes seven hours, with production limited to nine units per day.

The result? Meticulous clean lines, a sculpted corner and thumb grip for your holding hand, a frontage half decked with the body’s matt finish, the other half textured.

Every detail is a nod to the BF being comfortable in its simplicity, its uniqueness and its assured quality.

Sigma spared no expense with the full-frame BF and, unusually, that goes for the camera's body cap too.

I've tested interchangeable lens cameras of all shapes, sizes and price points over the last 15 years, and none of those plastic caps compare to the BF's. It feels like such a small detail to get excited about, but hear me out.

Image 1 of 5
Sigma BF with its body cap, on a white surface in strong light, with defined shadows
(Image credit: Tim Coleman)

An extension of the camera

Sigma supplied me with the silver version of the BF for my upcoming in-depth review, together with a new silver version of the Contemporary 35mm f/2 DG lens.

Effectively the BF's body cap is an extension of the camera, and this detail matters.

The camera and lens are a heavenly match, plus the BF's body cap is equally delightful – I can't remember ever seeing a body cap like it.

Like the BF's body, the body cap is premium metal, and its form, unfussy. It features a notched rim for grip that mimics the textured half of the BF's front. It also includes a rubber seal, ensuring the camera remains weather-sealed with the cap in place.

Effectively, the BF's body cap is an extension of the camera, and this detail matters.

After all, when you have a camera with such a distinct design as the BF, slapping a black plastic cap on it spoils the package somewhat, and I should know.

What lens cap and rear cap are supplied with the new silver version of the 35mm f/2 DG lens? The same black plastic ones as the original black version. Shame.

Sigma got the most important part right in making a new silver version of the lens to complement the silver BF. And the slight drawback to the new silver lens' caps makes me appreciate the BF's premium body cap all the more.

Sure, like all such cameras, you can leave a lens on the Sigma BF, largely rendering the body cap surplus to requirements. However, why would you when the camera looks so beautiful tucked up for the night with its body cap on?

Never has a camera's body cap made more sense.

Image 1 of 5
Sigma BF with its body cap, on a white surface in strong light, with defined shadows
(Image credit: Tim Coleman)

You might also like

Timothy Coleman
Timothy Coleman
Cameras editor

Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about mirrorless cameras
Nikon Z6 III camera in the hand with no lens attached and full-frame sensor on display

We can't recommend the Nikon Z6 III enough and it's still on sale for its lowest ever price at Amazon
Close up of Leica M11-P viewfinder

I wince at the prospect of the rumored Leica M11-V – here's why
Cable Matters Thunderbolt 5 Dock

I reviewed the Cable Matters Thunderbolt 5 Dock and it might be the best TB5 unit for the price right now
See more latest
Most Popular
AI model distillation
What is AI Distillation?
Simulation
What if this is a Simulation? When We Were Real paints a gripping and not-too-pretty AI picture
Cleaner turned crime-solving genius Morgan (Katlin Olson) holds up a crime scene photo in crime dramedy series High Potential
I put Hulu's High Potential on as background noise and ended up being completely engrossed
The cover art for popular Max TV shows shown in a collage
Max is launching in Australia soon – here are the top 5 HBO shows I think you should stream first
ChatGPT Search
Here are 3 settings I always use every time I talk to ChatGPT that make it more productive
Hand of black boy puts wooden cube with ADHD, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder on table.
How I use AI to help my ADHD - 5 tools that will help you keep on top of life and 1 mistake to watch out for
The Snapdragon 8 Elite logo alongside the MediaTek Dimensity logo
Snapdragon vs MediaTek chipsets: which is best for your smartphone?
Blur-ray Bounty March 2025 hero image with Wicked on Panasonic MZ1500 screen
3 discs to add to your 4K Blu-ray collection in March 2025
Lale covered in blood and pointing a gun in Gangs of London season 3.
This brutal new crime series has the most insane fight scene I've ever seen – and you won't believe the murder weapon
a youtube thumbnail showing a 25 minute full body workout on a TV
10 YouTube channels that act like a free personal trainer