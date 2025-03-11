I tried the Sigma BF camera everyone is talking about – it's truly stunning, but has one fundamental flaw

Features
By
published

Bold, beautiful, impractical

Sigma BF silver camera in the hand at The Photography Show, UK
(Image credit: Tim Coleman)

I had a brief play with the Sigma BF camera at The Photography Show in London this week, and I can tell you that it's worth the hype.

'If Apple made a camera, it'd be the Sigma BF' says the Waveform podcast, as Marcus Brownlee discusses Sigma's full-frame camera that's unlike any other.

Clean lines, a chassis made from a single piece of aluminum, tactile controls – the BF's design hits you. Yes, this is the most memorable camera that I've held for quite some time.

The Sigma BF is polarizing opinions, however. It seems that a camera can't be beautiful and practical. Well, newsflash for the naysayers – a camera doesn't have to be everything to everyone.

I'm already a Sigma BF fan, but would I put my money where my mouth is? I'm not so sure. Yes I'm an admirer, especially after experiencing the BF in the flesh. And the features this minimalist camera lacks are forgivable, even if unfortunate.

However, I now think the BF's design philosophy is screaming out for it to be an altogether different category of camera.

Image 1 of 2
Sigma BF silver camera in the hand at The Photography Show, UK
One half of the front is decked with a textured finish, the other smooth. Stunning. (Image credit: Tim Coleman)

It's not me, it's you

I wrote about the Sigma BF when it was first announced ahead of CP+ in Japan in late February, labelling it a 'boldly minimalist full-frame camera that looks as beautiful as it does impractical'. After a quick hands-on, those words stand true.

The BF really is a stunning camera. If you appreciate design, the BF is a winner, as are its simple stripped-back menus. If you value functionality, however, look away.

My first reaction was that this everyday camera needs a viewfinder and/ or tilt touchscreen. Sadly, it has neither. After an actual hands-on with the BF, however, I think there's a core design aspect beyond displays that's... well... flawed.

Fundamentally, I think the Sigma BF's design philosophy is screaming out for a built-in fixed lens. A premium compact if you will, much like the Fujifilm X100VI. The BF is, instead, a mirrorless camera with L-mount, meaning you can swap lenses.

Trouble is, I can't see myself changing lenses all that often, if ever. No, I'd stick on the smallest prime lens Sigma sells on the BF, which in the I-series of 'Contemporary' lenses is currently the 45mm f/2.8 (picture above), and that would be that.

Rather than giving users the ability to swap lenses, Sigma should have engineered a fast aperture prime lens, fixed and fine tuned to the BF, like Sony did with a 35mm f/2 lens for its RX1 series of premium compacts, and to make that lens as small as possible.

To be fair to Sigma, it has lovely Contemporary L-mount lenses that are a design match, including new I-series silver versions for the silver BF. Size-wise, however, anything other than a slim prime throws balance.

My opinions could change following more time with the camera. I'm due to get a BF review sample from Sigma really soon, and honestly I can't wait. Stay tuned for my full verdict.

You might also like

Timothy Coleman
Timothy Coleman
Cameras editor

Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Sigma BF mirrorless camera
The new Sigma BF is a boldly minimalist full-frame camera that looks as beautiful as it does impractical – I wish it had this one feature
Close up of the OM System OM-3 mirrorless camera&#039;s top plate in use
I can't believe I'm saying this – OM System's new OM-3 is my dream retro camera, but I won't be buying it
The Lumix S1R II in the hand / the Sigma BF on a white surface with hard shadow / the Canon PowerShot V1 vlogging compact in the hand
The 6 most exciting cameras and lenses from CP+ 2025: from Sigma’s radical full-frame camera to Sony’s mega zoom lens
OM System OM-3 mirrorless camera in the hand, 12-45mm F4 Pro lens attached
OM System’s OM-3 isn’t just pretty, it's made photography fun for me again in a way that Canon, Sony and Nikon fail to
Sigma
I’ve tested all 4 of Sigma’s bargain f/1.4 primes for Canon cameras – here’s how to decide which one to buy
Nikon Df DSLR camera on a wooden surface by large window, with dusk light
Forget Fujifilm, I've retested 2013's Nikon Df DSLR and it's the ultimate retro camera for these 6 reasons
Latest in Mirrorless Cameras
Sigma BF silver camera in the hand at The Photography Show, UK
I tried the Sigma BF camera everyone is talking about – it's truly stunning, but has one fundamental flaw
Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera on green background with lowest price text overlay
These record-low Nikon Z5 prices suggest the cheap full-frame camera’s Z5 II upgrade could land soon
Panasonic Lumix S1R II alongside Panasonic Lumix S5 II on a split green / orange background
Panasonic Lumix S1R II vs Lumix S5 II: time to upgrade?
Panasonic LUMIX S1RII
Preorder the Panasonic Lumix S1RII and get a free memory card or solid state drive
Panasonic Lumix S1R II mirrorless camera held up to user&#039;s eye, 24-70mm lens attached
Flagship Panasonic Lumix S1R II unveiled: here's why the 8K hybrid beats its Sony, Canon and Nikon rivals for video
Panasonic Lumix S1R II
I've tested the Panasonic Lumix S1R II, and it beats its bulky predecessor in almost every respect
Latest in Features
Sigma BF silver camera in the hand at The Photography Show, UK
I tried the Sigma BF camera everyone is talking about – it's truly stunning, but has one fundamental flaw
Pia holding a camera and smiling at something off camera in Picture This.
Picture This is Prime Video's #1 movie, but it hasn't captured everyone – here are 3 more rom-coms to watch instead with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes
The Deepal EO7 from the side, an SUV and pick-up truck combo
I drove an electric SUV that transforms into a pick-up, and it’s as fun as it is functional
Robert Pattinson in a space suit in Mickey 17
3 Bong Joon-ho movies to stream after you've watched Mickey 17, including 2020's Best Picture winner
Willem Dafoe in Mississippi Burning
5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (March 10)
Pictory
What is Pictory: Everything we know about this business-focussed AI video generator
More about mirrorless cameras
Nikon Z5 mirrorless camera on green background with lowest price text overlay

These record-low Nikon Z5 prices suggest the cheap full-frame camera’s Z5 II upgrade could land soon
Panasonic Lumix S1R II alongside Panasonic Lumix S5 II on a split green / orange background

Panasonic Lumix S1R II vs Lumix S5 II: time to upgrade?

NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 12 (game #374)
See more latest
Most Popular
Robert Pattinson in a space suit in Mickey 17
3 Bong Joon-ho movies to stream after you've watched Mickey 17, including 2020's Best Picture winner
Pia holding a camera and smiling at something off camera in Picture This.
Picture This is Prime Video's #1 movie, but it hasn't captured everyone – here are 3 more rom-coms to watch instead with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes
The Deepal EO7 from the side, an SUV and pick-up truck combo
I drove an electric SUV that transforms into a pick-up, and it’s as fun as it is functional
Indy the Dog sitting in front of the TV
South by Southwest has given me 4 new horror movies to look forward to, including one from a dog's perspective
Pictory
What is Pictory: Everything we know about this business-focussed AI video generator
A group of people, including Rand and Moiraine, standing on a sandy cliff in The Wheel of Time season 3
'It's bigger, bolder, and bleaker': The Wheel of Time season 3 cast teases what to expect from the Prime Video show's most daunting chapter yet
Willem Dafoe in Mississippi Burning
5 great free movies to stream on Tubi, Pluto TV, Plex and more this week (March 10)
Seth Rogen as Matt Remick looking worried in The Studio.
The Studio already has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes – here are 3 more highly-rated comedies to watch before it's released on Apple TV+
A toy Amazon Echo next to the Alexa Plus logo and a range of Echo devices
What is Alexa+: Amazon’s next-generation assistant is powered by generative-AI
Paul Rudd on the ground looking up at a unicorn, whose legs are visible
I've added 5 new movies and TV shows to my watchlist after they premiered at South by Southwest 2025