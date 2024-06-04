Adorama's big camera sale is still live: save $1,000 on Nikon, Canon, Sony, and Fuji

Adorama currently has a superb range of camera deals that are well worth checking out if you're looking for an upgrade. Not only do they include record-low prices on some of our favorite models here at TechRadar, but there are superb options across nearly every brand - Sony, Canon, and Nikon, to name just a few.

Most of these deals are leftover from the retailer's Memorial Day sale so we're not sure how long they'll be listed before they vanish for good. Not only can you still get the Canon R5, Nikon Z8, or Sony A7 IV for their lowest prices yet, but there are also plenty of options for cheaper bodies. Overall, these are likely to be the best deals this side of the upcoming 4th of July sales - if Adorama takes part, that is.

We've got deals on our favorite camera bodies just below, but this week's sale at Adorama also includes hundreds of discounts across a wide range of lenses for Sony E-Mount, Nikon Z-mount, Canon RF-Mount, and many others. If you're looking for a bargain kit, also don't forget to check out the retailer's wide range of bundles, which include bodies, lenses, tripods, cleaning kits, and other essentials.

Canon cameras

Canon EOS R5: was $3,399 now $2,899 at Adorama

Canon's best-ever camera for photography is now available for just $2,899 at Adorama and B&H Photo, with Adorama throwing a few useful accessories for no extra cost. With the rebate discount, it's now a full $1,000 cheaper than at launch. For less than $3,000 you get a full-frame sensor with 45MP still pictures, superb autofocus, and one of the best in-body image stabilization performances. It's an all-round pleasure to shoot with. It's also apt for video, being one of the first hybrid cameras to unleash 8K video, while its 4K video (which has frame rates up 120p) is excellent, too.

Canon EOS R6 Mark II: was $2,499 now $1,999 at Adorama

This sub-$2,000 deal for the EOS R6 Mark II is a record-equalling low price for one of the best mirrorless hybrid cameras of last year. Our Canon EOS R6 II review awarded this excellent model an impressive four and half stars out of five, praising its autofocus, ISO handling, and burst shooting so it's an easy recommendation with this deal at Adorama. Plus, this particular listing also includes a bunch of accessories, including a spare Canon LP-E6NH battery and Lexar Professional 128GB card.

Canon EOS R8: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Adorama

Canon's low-cost full-frame RF-mount camera is now even cheaper with $300 off, taking it close to the entry-level EOS RP. The EOS R8 packs many of the same features as the pricier EOS R6 II, including the 24.2MP sensor and 4K 60p video recording. We explained the key EOS R8 and EOS R6 Mark II differences so if you can do without in-body image stablization and sturdier build quality then you can make a decent saving by opting for the smaller and lighter EOS R8.

Nikon cameras

Nikon Z8: was $3,996 now $3,496.95 at Adorama

We rate the Nikon Z8 as the best full-frame hybrid camera for pros - although, of course, anyone with deep pockets will appreciate its superb 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video capabilities, and 20fps burst shooting. Our Nikon Z8 review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five - praising its awesome feature set and smaller and lighter body versus the flagship Z9. This deal at Adorama brings the body down to its lowest-ever price with a huge $500 price cut.

Nikon Z5: was $1,396 now $996.95 at Adorama

Today's record-breaking discount on the Nikon Z5 makes this entry-level body not just one of the cheapest Nikon cameras, but one of the cheapest full-frame cameras on the market full stop. You miss a few bells and whistles with the Z5, namely super-quick burst shooting and uncropped 4K video, but it's a solid camera for stills thanks to the excellent 24mp full-frame sensor. Solid AF, a rugged body, and full-weather sealing make the Z5 an absolute bargain for those curious about upgrading to a full-frame mirrorless camera. Check out our Nikon Z5 review for more info.

Sony cameras

Sony Alpha a7 IV: was $2,499.99 now $2,299.99 at Adorama

We rate the Alpha a7 IV as the the best mirrorless camera for most people right now - mainly because it's a superb hybrid body that performs for both stills and video. With an excellent 33MP full-frame sensor and game-changing auto-focus system, it's hard to believe you can get all that goodness for such a low price. Now is a great time to consider making the switch since this excellent flagship is currently sitting at its lowest ever price.

Sony Alpha a7R V: was $3,898 now $3,498 at Adorama

The Sony Alpha a7R V is our current top pick for professional stills photographers, although anyone with a penchant for resolution will marvel at its incredible 61MP sensor. While you'll need some high-level glass to truly harness the full resolving power of the A7R V, its handy eight-stop image stabilization and superb tracking autofocus make it a superbly usable camera for landscape, product, or studio work. Today's price at Adorama brings the body right down to its lowest ever price, too.

Sony Alpha a7 III: was $1,798 now $1,498 at Adorama

The Sony Alpha A7 III is an older body now but there's a reason Sony has kept it in production as the 'entry-level' A7 option - it's still a stunning camera. Our Sony Alpha a7 III review awarded this model a full five stars when we originally tested it and it's an easy recommendation even in 2024. You miss out on some of the latest bells and whistles, but the A7 III still has great autofocus, uncropped 4K video, and a 24.2MP full-frame sensor that's more than capable. The body was briefly $1,299 over Black Friday last year but today's price at Adorama is the lowest price this year so far.

Great deals from other brands

Fujifilm GFX50S II with 35-70mm WR Lens: was $4,499 now $3,499 at Adorama

Most definitely a stills camera, the GFX50S II combines a medium-format sensor with incredible in-body image stabilization (IBIS) and boy does it deliver. With $1000 off, it's still not the cheapest camera around but it's certainly the best price it's ever been and this particular kit bundle at Adorama offers a superb entry-point into the world of medium format.