The best Walmart Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2018

Gareth Beavis

We've now seen all the big Walmart Black Friday deals that are coming for Black Friday and Cyber Monday date, seeing prices that are offering a lot of tech for a lot less.

The Walmart Black Friday sale prices we're seeing are centered mostly around TVs - as you might expect - with sizes of around 50-inch being the most popular. Walmart is also offering some decent Black Friday laptop discounts to get your teeth into, with a wide range of prices on offer.

There are also early deals incoming, with a 1TB PS4 with Spiderman being shown for a very competitive price - so we've split the deals into three parts, with different dates for stuff going live.

Weirdly, Ellen is also getting in on the act, with the TV show host finding a way to offer $10 off some of your purchases throughout this discounted period - new Walmart.com members just need to enter Ellen10 at the checkout to get the discount on anything over $35.

In terms of timing, the proper Light Up discounts go live in stores on Thanksgiving at 6PM ET, but you can nab early deals from 10PM ET the day before.