Best smartwatches under Rs 3,000 in India for 2022

Smartwatches under Rs 3,000 used to be so basic and could be considered a fitness tracker in a watch's clothing. But it has changed and with the immense competition in the segment, we now have watches with even Bluetooth calling that was previously unheard of for this price.

If you are among them who are looking to experience a budget smartwatch on your wrist then this is the right price to experiment with.

Though before you make up your mind, let us remind you that these are very basic smartwatches and don't offer many smart or productive features. In fact, calling them an extension of a good fitness tracker won’t be wrong too -- though you get a slightly bigger screen and a few more additional features compared to any fitness tracker.

Furthermore, these smartwatches are mainly capable of being your fitness companion as they do come with features such as a heart rate monitor and multiple sports mode tracking. Notifications mirroring from the phone to your wrist are also possible on all the smartwatches mentioned in the list. However, you won’t be able to respond to any messages.

Features like a SpO2 monitor, built-in GPS and BP monitoring can be considered a bonus at this price point.

In the current list of best budget smartwatches under Rs 3,000, we have one each from Amazfit, Noise, Fire-Boltt, Boat and Dizo. If you can spend a bit more, you can take a look at our under Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 buying guide.

Amazfit Bip U

The Amazfit Bip U is a lite version of the pricier Bip U Pro, without built-in GPS and a couple more features. But, at its core, this is still a solid fitness tracker that comes with a bunch of smart features, making it our top recommendation on the list.

Display: 1.43" LCD
Shape: Rectangle
Battery: Up to 9 days
SpO2: Yes
GPS: No
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Pros:
+ Fitness features
+ Reliable Display
+ Accurate sleep tracking
+ Lightweight and comfortable

Cons:
- Notification management is not good
- Battery life could have been better
- Data sync takes too long

The Amazfit Bip U is a lite version of the pricier Bip U Pro, without built-in GPS and a couple more features. But, at its core, this is still a solid fitness tracker that comes with a bunch of smart features, making it our top recommendation on the list.

The Bip S Lite is 5 ATM water-resistant. Weighing 30 grams, the watch is extremely light and comes with a 1.43-inch LCD offering a coloured always-on display feature. The wearable is rated to last up to 9 days on a single charge.

The watch comes equipped with eight different sports modes including - treadmill, outdoor running, walking, indoor cycling, outdoor cycling, yoga, elliptical trainer and freestyle. Other features include Bluetooth music control, weather forecast, and a Heart Rate sensor. To offer a personalized touch the watch offers up to 50 watch faces.

Fire-Boltt Beast Pro

Fire-Boltt quickly rose from being a new brand in the smartwatch space to becoming the No. 1 smartwatch brand in India. And Fire-Boltt Beast Pro from it is a feature-packed watch that offers so much for the price.

Display: 1.69" LCD
Shape: Rectangle
Battery: Up to 5 days, with BT calling off
SpO2: Yes
GPS: No
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Pros:
+ Extensive features list for the price
+ Looks good

Cons:
- Below average battery life
- App needs improvement

Fire-Boltt quickly rose from being a new brand in the smartwatch space to becoming the No. 1 smartwatch brand in India. And Fire-Boltt Beast Pro from it is a feature-packed watch that offers so much for the price.

You are looking at a 1.69-inch colour touch screen display. It can provide up to five days of battery life on a single go. There is support for Bluetooth calling, which lets you make and take calls from the watch itself. And there is support for pairing with TWS’ making use of the internal storage in the watch.

It supports sports modes such as running, cycling, skipping, badminton, football, basketball, walking, sleep monitoring, menstrual reminder and more. Other features include smart notifications, Bluetooth 5.0, and guided breathing exercises.

Noise Pulse Buzz

Noise Pulse Buzz is one of the cheapest smartwatches to come with the Bluetooth calling feature. The watch comes with a speaker built in and has a dial pad, that lets you dial phone numbers or dial from contacts. It comes with a square design with a 1.69-inch colour display.

Display: 1.69" LCD
Shape: Square
SpO2: Yes
Heart monitoring: Yes
GPS: No
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Pros:
+ Fancy Design
+ Metal build
+ Bright display

Cons:
- Average battery life
- Buggy UI and Dizo App

Noise Pulse Buzz is one of the cheapest smartwatches to come with the Bluetooth calling feature. The watch comes with a speaker built in and has a dial pad, that lets you dial phone numbers or dial from contacts. It comes with a square design with a 1.69-inch colour display.

The watch can send push notifications from your phone to watch and it can also control media playback on your phone. As for the protection, the wearable is IP68 rated for protection against water and dust.

As for the fitness features, the NoiseFit Pulse Buzz supports nine sports modes including walk, run, hike, bike, treadmill, work-out, climb, spin, and yoga. It also comes with a heart rate monitor and sleep tracker. The watch also comes with more than 150 customisable and cloud-based watch faces.

Dizo Watch 2 Specifications Display: 1.69" LCD Shape: Square Battery: Up to 10 days SpO2: Yes GPS: No Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fancy Design + Metal build + Bright display Reasons to avoid - Average battery life - Buggy UI and Dizo App

The Dizo Watch 2 sports a 1.69-inch touch screen display with 600nits and a metal frame with a button on the side. The watch offers over 100 watch faces and also comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating. You get a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and a SpO2 sensor as for the health features.

The Dizo Watch 2 is rated to last up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. It can track 15 modes along with features like breathing exercises, menstrual cycle tracking, water drinking reminder, music control, remote camera control, call notification, and notifications from other apps. This is also one of the cheapest smartwatches with an SpO2 sensor

Boat Storm Specifications Display: 1.3" Shape: Square Battery: Up to 8 days SpO2: Yes GPS: No Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 Today's Best Deals Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + light weight + User friendly Reasons to avoid - Small display - Buggy App

The company’s first smartwatch, the BoAt Storm 1.3-inch touch screen colour display with a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. It has a 2.5D curved glass design built on a metal body casing. The Boat Storm watch offers 9 tracking modes including Running, Hiking, Riding, Treadmill, Climbing, Spinning, Yoga, Workout, and Walking.

As for the sensors, there is a Heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor to measure the blood oxygen level, and there is also a menstrual cycle tracking feature onboard. On a single charge, the Boat Storm can is said to last for about 8 days. The Boat Storm can vibrate when you get a call, text, social media notifications, sedentary alerts, and alarms. You can also control music via this watch. It is also 5ATM water-resistant meaning it can survive in water up to 50 meters.