The Sony WH-1000XM4 are our best-rated headphones and they're now $100 cheaper

Despite their age, the Sony WH-1000XM4 remain some of the best headphones you can buy today if you want an impressive pair of noise-canceling cans at a reasonable price. And now they're even better value for money with this deal that slashes $100 off our top-rated wireless cans.

You can head to Amazon to get the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $248 (was $349). That's the cheapest we've seen them this year and is only $20 more than the record-low price they fell to last Black Friday in November. It's unlikely we'll see them that low again for some time so I'd recommend snapping up this offer while it's available.

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99 now $248 at Amazon

Here's a healthy $100 discount on the wireless noise-cancelling cans that sit at the top of our best headphones guide. The Sony WH-1000XM4 are the last-generation model but given the impressive audio quality, industry-leading noise-cancelation tech, comfortable fit and 30-hour battery life, we still fully recommend them as a great buy - especially at this price. They have been $20 cheaper in the past, but we don't expect to see that price again until later in the year during a sales event like Amazon Prime Day in July or Black Friday in November. Price check: Best Buy - $249.99

We highlighted the excellent noise cancellation, superior sound quality and sturdy build as the best features of these headphones in our Sony WH-1000XM4 review. With the permanent price cut and regular offers like this, they are now our go-to choice when it comes to recommending the best headphones for most people.

Even with the newer Sony WH-1000XM5 also available, the XM4 are still up there as the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy because they are significantly cheaper and don't require you to compromise on quality. Right now the latest version is over $150 more expensive, which is a lot extra to pay considering we only thought they offered a minimal upgrade in our testing.

So, save yourself the cash to put towards some vinyl or your Spotify subscription for the year and pick up the discounted Sony WH-1000XM4 while you can. If you do think they're not quite the right choice for you, we've got more of the latest headphone deals for you to browse, including several cheaper and more budget-friendly options.