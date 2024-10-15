Bowers & Wilkins updates its iconic 2007 Zeppelin wireless speaker with a Pro edition

This isn't the first time B&W's launched an air-balloon shaped wireless speaker. The most recent version of the iconic Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin was met with high praise shortly after its 2021 release, but B&W's been launching blimp-shaped wireless speakers since 2008 (a model that even carried the then-popular iPod dock), including the Zeppelin Air and Zeppelin Wireless in 2011 and 2015 respectively.

But B&W still thinks you've got room in your life for a blimp-shaped speaker – and yes, it still gives the illusion of floating above whichever surface you've placed it on. I've always thought the Zeppelin is to B&W as the Beats Pill is to Beats; a piece of audio history it's too tempting not to update (and the nostalgic among us will fall for it every time).

Anyway, the new Zeppelin Pro Edition (for that is its name) builds on the cigar shape of the existing Zeppelin by adding some key upgrades to the design and driver array. So let's get to those…

Zeppelin Pro: what you need to know

Let's start from the outside and work our way in: you get two all-new finishes – Solar Gold and Space Gray – plus a revised downlight that now boasts a user-selectable choice of "over 15 separate colors, each with brightness adjustment options".

Now, the key to the Zeppelin Pro's improved performance: the introduction of dual Titanium Dome tweeters, as found in the latest-gen B&W 600 Series loud-speakers, which includes the five-star Bowers & Wilkins 607 S3 bookshelf option.

Said tweeters are mounted at the far edges of the enclosure here, and are "fully isolated from vibrations running through the cabinet" generated by the three other, larger drive units within the speaker.

The new tweeters are joined by two 90mm midrange drivers using B&W' s proprietary Fixed Suspension Transducer (FST) technology, which was also used in the company’s premium floor-standing speakers. These drive units have been treated with increased cone damping here, along with revised DSP tuning to make the most of them. Lastly, a 150mm subwoofer brings the bass. It is mounted centrally to avoid any unwanted ‘rocking’ of the cabinet as it operates.

As you'd expect in 2024, the Zeppelin Pro Edition has multi-room functionality baked right in. You can use it with other new Zeppelins, or build a system throughout your home based on Bowers & Wilkins’ own Formation range, including the lovely Formation Wedge.

The Zeppelin Pro is Able to stream via AirPlay2 (which means better-quality audio using your home's Wi-Fi, rather than Bluetooth) but there's Bluetooth aptX Adaptive too, plus Spotify Connect baked in. And you've got direct access to all the best music streaming services using the Bowers & Wilkins Music app, including Qobuz, Tidal and more.

For me, there's an extra ace up the Zep Pro's sleeve, and that is seamless interaction with B&W's headphones, including the Bowers & Wilkins PX8 and new five-star Pi8 earbuds. Both controlled by that same Music app, and that means audio hand-off from your buds to your home system when you walk through the door (something I wish Sonos had achieved with its Sonos Ace headphones and plethora of smart speakers, but didn't).

The new Zeppelin Pro Edition is available from today (October 15) in Space Gray or Solar Gold, priced $799 or £699 (which is around AU$1,360).