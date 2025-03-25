The best party speaker I've ever tested just got a massive price cut in the Amazon Spring Sale

Yes, that's right, the Amazon Spring Sale is upon us and we've spotted a whole host of incredible deals, including a huge discount on one of the best Bluetooth speakers around. The Tribit Stormbox Blast 2 is just $254.99 (was $299.99) at Amazon US, while it's only £209.99 (was £279.99) at Amazon UK.

That equates to a 15% price cut for US customers and an even better 25% for those in the UK – a truly exceptional saving.

Today's best Tribit Stormbox Blast 2 deal

Tribit Stormbox Blast 2: was $299.99 now $254.99 at Amazon The Tribit Stormbox Blast 2 offers earth-shaking bass, fantastic battery life and even karaoke capabilities. The only real hold-up I had with this speaker was it's relatively high price, but with a 15% price cut that's much less of a concern.

Tribit Stormbox Blast 2: was £279.99 now £209.99 at Amazon Now it's 25% off, there's truly been no better time to buy the phenomenal Tribit Stormbox Blast 2. The main attraction is it's roaring bass output, but there's so much more to enjoy. General audio is clean and controlled, customizable lights make for more immersive listening and you can charge up your phone with its handy USB port.

In my Tribit Stormbox Blast 2 review, I raved about this hefty unit's punchy audio, upgraded, curved design and IP67-rated protection against the elements. For me, those factors place it among the best party speakers out there. Sure, it sounds good and looks pretty sweet, but it also packs in a generous 30 hours of playtime, meaning you can keep the tunes blasting well into the early hours.

Perhaps the most unique inclusion here though is the Stormbox Blast 2's ability to double up as a karaoke machine. You can either use wired or wireless mics to belt out those power ballads with your pals and there are even built in volume and reverb controls on the reverse side of the speaker. So, what are you waiting for? Go snag the Tribit Stormbox Blast 2 at a great price while you still can!