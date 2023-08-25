Ruark's stunning new DAB radio speaker looks like wireless hi-res audio paradise

British audio company Ruark has launched the R410, a new high-end speaker built to make the most of high-resolution audio from some of the best music streaming services, like Tidal, Deezer, BBC Sounds and Spotify Connect.

Ruark says that this is the first product in its new 100 series range, which champions stunning-looking designs and, as you'd expect, stellar audio. The Ruark R410 boasts high resolution music file support of up to 24-bit 192kHz for the likes of Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Apple Airplay 2 and Chromecast, which are all built-in here.

But you don't have to use a streaming service. There's DAB/DAB+/FM and Internet radio here too, aptX HD Bluetooth connectivity and HDMI with eARC. You can also still connect legacy devices you already own, like one of the best turntables or CD drive.

The Ruark R410 sounds as good as it looks

Just like previous Ruark devices we've loved and tested (looking at you, Ruark R5), the Ruark R410 looks, quite frankly, gorgeous. Ruark says it's taken inspiration from nature here with the woord finish, and the 70s, with retro-inspired styling. It's going to seriously elevate any space you put it in.

Ruark says there's a powerful new processor built-in, which is supporting the highest quality audio files and streams. That's what's also powering a user interface, which takes commands from R410’s RotoDial controller as well as smartphone apps, displaying everything on a high-resolution color display.

There are also new bass-mid units here, custom 20mm tweeters (the same ones as in the MR1 speakers) and improved digital amplifiers. Like all Ruark products, the R410 isn't cheap at $1699 / £1,299 / AU$2599. But then again, for the sound quality you're getting and the serious style points, that's hardly a surprise.