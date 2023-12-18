Left your shopping to the last minute? Here are 9 portable DAC gifts for hi-fi enthusiasts

If you're still searching for a last-minute gift to buy the music lover in your life, then you're in luck as you still have time to order one of the best portable DACs to arrive before Christmas. These incredibly useful devices make a massive difference to the way music sounds, which is why audiophiles will love them.

A DAC (short for digital to analog converter) takes the digital audio information from a phone, tablet or laptop and translates it into the analog sound you hear when you press play. There's a DAC built into all of these tech products, so you don't strictly need a separate one to listen to music. However, many audiophiles like to invest in a separate one because not all DACs are created equal.

For example, the DAC chip in your phone isn't going to deliver the crisp, clear and rich sounds the dedicated portable DACs in our list below can. But if you're considering buying a portable DAC for someone this Christmas, where do you begin?

In our portable DAC gift guide below, we've included a selection of the best dedicated DAC devices, all compact enough to use on the go. We've also added a few suggestions for accessories to keep any new portable DAC safe or upgrade your audio experience even more.

The best portable DAC gifts

The best portable DAC accessory gifts

Best complete package Chord Mojo 2 Leather Case Visit Site Defend your DAC If you're buying one of the best portable DACs in this guide and have money to spare, consider a case to keep it safe. Check for specific cases designed for whichever DAC you choose, but if you've gone with the Chord Mojo 2 we highly recommend this simple and robust leather option. It covers the body, protecting against knocks and scratches, but it still looks stylish with the Mojo 2 branding on the outside. An excellent additional gift if you're going for the Chord Mojo 2. Best for purists iFi iEMatch Audio Optimizer Visit Site Unlock audio perfection The iFi iEMatch Audio Optimizer may look simple, but this teeny tiny device can elevate your listening experience. Designed specially for headphones and IEMs, iFi claims that the iEMatch can reduce background noise, improve the dynamic range, and get rid of the excessive hiss you might hear from some music sources. You could pair it with a DAC too, but it could also work as a standalone accessory for audiophiles. You could combine this with a pair of the best over-ear headphones. Best for travel iFi iTraveller DAC case Visit Site Safe and sound Audio tech brand iFi has dominated this guide, but for good reason. Not only does the company make great DACs, it sells this handy case to house them. The padded Traveller case, which has several different compartments, is built to keep audio devices safe on the move and is a great addition to any portable DAC gift – just check the dimensions are compatible. This case is made by iFi, but should suit all of the best portable DACs you can buy.

