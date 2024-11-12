FiiO's new wireless headphone DAC and amp promises desktop power that fits in your pocket
Lossless audio over Bluetooth for a price that won't break the bank
- Lossless audio via aptX Adaptive
- LDAC, aptX Adaptive 96kHz/24-bit and aptX Low Latency
- Desktop mode for hard-to-drive headphones
Bluetooth doesn't have the best reputation for sound quality. That's often because many devices, especially more affordable ones, don't use the latest versions of Bluetooth and the higher resolution codecs it offers. But as we demonstrated when we checked out FiiO's BTR 7 Bluetooth DAC last year, with the right hardware and codec support, you can get sensational audio without wires.
FiiO has just launched an even more capable Bluetooth DAC, the BTR 17. And it promises spectacular sound without a sky-high price tag.
FiiO BTR 17: key features and pricing
The star of the show is the flagship Qualcomm Bluetooth platform QCC5181, which supports aptX Lossless. With 2.1Mbps of transmission bandwidth that means CD quality lossless audio with compatible headphones. It also supports Sony's LDAC, aptX Adaptive 96kHz/24-bit and aptX Low Latency.
The processor is an XMOS 16-core XU316 teamed up with two ESS ES9069Q DACs and four-way full balanced THX AAA 78+ amps, the same amp we've already seen in the splendid FiiO M23 digital audio player. You can run it from an external power supply to run high-powered headphones without worrying about draining the battery. There are three modes: PC powered, Bluetooth DAC/amp, and phone dongle.
FiiO is very pleased with the latest version of its PEQ adjustment algorithms, which are designed to fine-tune the audio to simulate or correct the frequency response of various headphones; you can also import EQ curves from others, or share your own.
The new FiiO BTR 17 is available now for $199/£199 (which is around AU$305, based on the price in US dollars). If we're lucky enough to get our hands on one for a thorough review, we think it could even feature in our mini roundup of the best wireless DACs to seriously upgrade the music from your phone…
