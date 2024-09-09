Return of the Max: Apple's AirPods Max 2 tipped for surprise launch today, with USB-C and better ANC

Here's an unexpected bit of news: the AirPods Max 2, which pretty much everybody was certain weren't going to get an update at today's big Apple event (you can even follow the build-up, thanks to our 'It's Glowtime' Live Blog) apparently are going to get an update today. Don't expect something dramatically different, mind, but the new AirPods Max will reportedly come with improved ANC and Adaptive Audio as well as the now-obligatory USB-C.

That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. If you're thinking "hang on, isn't that the same Mark Gurman who said that there wouldn't be new AirPods Max at the Apple event?" you're right. Gurman did say both a few days ago and also back in February that AirPods Max 2 this year was "Not possible. There is no AirPods Max 2. It's the same as current but USB-C. That's the only change." And that's why technology journalism is so exciting.

Gurman's news was posted to X last night, where he said that the new Max headphones would launch alongside the "low-end" AirPods 4. So, come on, what can we expect?

Apple AirPods Max 2: what to expect

To be fair to Gurman, his Apple news is apparently based on what sources tell him – and if their information isn't accurate, isn't complete or is out of date he can't exactly call up Tim Cook to get the inside track. But while the updates are supposedly more than just a USB-C port, we're still looking at a relatively minor upgrade. Personally, I'm hoping for the end to the horrible AirPods Max case, which I think is up there among the very worst things Apple has ever designed, but the changes are are likely to be internal.

The AirPods Max remain a superb pair of headphones, but upgrades are definitely due. USB-C was always going to be in the second generation AirPods Max, because EU regulators demand it. But it sounds like Apple has also taken the opportunity to upgrade the audio chip to deliver better ANC features. And that's welcome, because in the three years since the AirPods Max launched the technology, and the competition, has improved considerably.

The downsides of the AirPods Max are likely to remain, though: they'll still be heavy, they'll still be very expensive and they're not going to be a great option for Android users. As we said in our most recent update to our original AirPods Max review, in 2024 "they're definitely still among the best wireless headphones for certain buyers. However, it partly depends on what price you can get them for – we wouldn't recommend buying at full price" when "The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones sound just as good and cost a lot less, and have far better noise cancellation (and are lighter)." The new Max are likely to be the best Apple headphones, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll be the best value.

