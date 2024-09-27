Audeze's new electrostatic headphones will SLAM you with 'unparalleled' clarity and bass
The new Audeze CRBN2 headphones promise to deliver new serious sound quality, but they don't come cheap
There aren't many headphones that started life in hospital, but then Audeze's CRBN2 electrostatic headphones aren't like other headphones. They're built around a cutting-edge material made from suspended carbon nanotubes that was originally designed for use in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and that ultra-thin material doesn't just prevent you from being hurled into the guts of an MRI machine. It also sounds pretty fantastic, as demonstrated in the Audeze CRBN headphones. And now there's a brand new version that promises to be even better.
The sequel to the CRBN headphones is the CRBN2, and it introduces what Audeze calls SLAM – short for Symmetric Linear Acoustic Modulator. According to the firm, this tech is "revolutionary" and delivers incredible clarity and powerful bass that's truly immersive.
Audeze CRBN2 electrostatic headphones: key features, pricing and availability
In addition to the SLAM, the CRBN2 headphones also have the second generation of the firm's carbon nanotube electrostatic driver. SLAM optimizes its air pressure distribution to improve low frequency performance without introducing distortion, and Audeze CEO Sankar Thiagasamudram says that it delivers "the most lifelike bass and transparency ever delivered in an electrostatic headphone."
Electrostatic headphones are highly prized by audiophiles due to their natural and transparent sound and fast response, but they don't feature in our list of the best wired headphones because they're not easy to drive – you'll need a compatible amp. The CRBN2 are compatible with all 580-volt bias electrostatic amplifiers.
These are premium headphones made with premium materials, which include "sumptuous" leather earpads and a comfortable suspension headband. And because the electrostatic headphones don't require large magnets to drive them, the total weight is a relatively light 480g.
Audeze has built quite the reputation for its high-end headphones, and it was recently acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment. Audeze tells us that while it's under new management, it'll be business as usual, with Audeze remaining a separate and distinct brand with its own way of doing things and its own very distinctive products.
The new Audeze CRBN2 headphones are available now with a recommended retail price of $5,995 (about £4,480 / AU$8,700). What's the first thing you'll listen to on that SLAM technology you've spent so much on? Well, it obviously has to be this.
