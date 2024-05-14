Amazon's top-selling budget headphones drop to a ridiculously cheap price of $24.95

The top-selling and highly-rated JBL Tune 510BT headphones just dropped to a ridiculously cheap price at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the wireless headphones on sale for just $29.95 (was $49.95), which is the lowest price we've seen this year and only $5 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday.



The JBL Tune 510BT have over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and are one of the best-selling headphones on the site. The over-ear headphones come with JBL's renowned Pure Bass sound to deliver powerful audio and feature Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device. You also get an impressive 40 hours of battery life, plus a quick five-minute recharge gives you two additional hours of listening time.



The only downside of the JBL headphones is that they lack noise-cancellation technology. Still, if that's not essential for you, this is a fantastic buy for wireless over-ear headphones, especially if you compare it to the AirPods Max or Sony WH-1000XM5, currently priced at $449.99 and $398.

Cheap headphones deal: JBL Tune 510BT

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: was $49.95 now $29.95 at Amazon

