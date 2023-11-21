Get the latest AirPods Pro 2 for their cheapest price this Black Friday and say goodbye to the Lightning port

Much to everyone's delight, Apple recently released a new version of the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging support. And if, like me, you're fed up with fiddling around with a whole bunch of different cables and connections for all your tech, this latest model will save a lot of wasted time. What's more, the new AirPods Pro 2 are down to their cheapest price ever for Black Friday.

Those in the US can pick up the Apple AirPods Pro 2 at Amazon for $189.99 (was $249.99). Folks in the UK aren't left out of the fun either and the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are also at Amazon for £199 (was £239).

Aside from the very welcome upgrade to a USB-C charging port, these AirPods Pro 2 are exactly the same as the original version. That means they remain some of the best earbuds you can buy - especially for Apple users. They offer strong noise cancellation, impressive sound quality, and long-lasting battery life.

It's the lowest price yet for the USB-C charging versions in both regions and the first time I've seen them discounted in the UK so it's definitely one of this year's best Black Friday deals.

AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday deal

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189.99 at Amazon

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are a Black Friday best-seller and Amazon has the earbuds on sale for a record-low price of $189. Rated highly in our AirPods Pro 2 review as some of the best earbuds you can buy, they feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sounds, improved audio quality and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £199 at Amazon

They only launched a couple of months ago and this is the first discount I've seen on the latest generation Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C support. As well as that more universal connection option, Apple's newest premium earbuds come with sought-after improvements to audio quality and noise cancellation. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said that these upgrades ensured they were a big step up compared to the originals and helped them truly compete with other high-end buds.

A quick heads up to those in the US, the older model with a Lightning port will be reduced to $169.99 at Walmart from November 22. If you don't mind that less universal charging option then that's a way to save an extra $20 on these earbuds. I think they're going to be very popular at that price, too, so could sell out very quickly.

More US Black Friday deals

More UK Black Friday deals

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!