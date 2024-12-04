Bose AU’s Xmas sale slashes up to 30% off bestsellers, making it easier to gift premium audio gear

Premium audio brand Bose is getting into the Christmas spirit extra early this year by slashing up to 30% off its best headphones, speakers, soundbars and more. But that’s not all! We here at TechRadar can make a gift for yourself (or someone else) even more affordable with an exclusive 10% discount code, making for a potential total of 40% off. Just head to our Bose coupon page to generate your own unique promo code.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was AU$449.95 now AU$323.96 at Bose APAC Save AU$125.99 Bose’s flagship earbuds are nothing short of outstanding. If you want to truly block out the world around you when listening to music, no other pair does noise cancellation as well (apart from maybe its over-ear sibling). What the Ultra Earbuds also bring to the table is Bose’s new Immersive Audio mode, which allows for truly device-agnostic spatial audio. Enable it within the app and any track you play will sound much more enveloping, and that’s also backed up by Bose’s already well-renowned energetic sound. Our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review did note no support for multipoint connectivity, but that has since been fixed with a firmware update. We also noted how the charging case couldn’t be topped up wirelessly. This might not be a huge issue for many, but you can buy an optional wireless charging case from Bose, which when combined with the headphones, will also receive 10% off when you use our code.

Bose SoundLink Max: was AU$599.95 now AU$425.66 at Bose APAC Save AU$174.29 With our extra 10% coupon applied, the Bose SoundLink Max comes down to the lowest price we’ve yet seen, making now the best time to snap one up so that you can really get everyone rocking around the Christmas tree. The biggest model in the SoundLink family of Bluetooth speakers, the Max is capable of firing out a powerful yet well-controlled sound – all frequencies remain composed, never once jostling for position over another. The SoundLink Max is also well specced with regard to portability and features. Lightweight materials mean this chunky boy can easily be carried from place to place, while a 20-hour battery life and IP67 rating against moisture and dust ensure it’s prepared for any trip outside. And, if your phone is running low on power, it can also double up as a power bank.

Bose Music Amplifier: was AU$1,099.95 now AU$982.76 at Bose APAC Save AU$117.19 Bose doesn’t just champion portability, it’s also a perfect brand to have permanently in your home, and the Music Amplifier makes for an excellent addition. This just-add-speakers unit is compact enough to place on virtually any surface you wish where it can receive audio via analogue RCA or digital optical inputs. If you own a turntable that has a built-in phono amp, or you have an external one, this can be plugged into the Bose Music Amplifier, for example. You’re also able to stream music via AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Chromecast built-in or Bluetooth. At 125 watts per channel, your music will be delivered to your speakers with serious power, no matter your source of choice. If you fancy a little more bass, you can add a Bose bass module too (sold separately).

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was AU$649 now AU$449.06 at Bose APAC Save AU$199.94 If you’re a frequent flyer or you simply want to enjoy your music on your commute to work in total peace, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are the ones to get. They serve up unrivalled noise cancellation while delivering a lively, energetic sound packed with detail to your ears. They’re lightweight and especially comfortable to wear over long periods, and their handy fold-flat design is one that’s lamentably become a little rarer in the world of over-ear headphones. With our 10% coupon applied, it brings the Bose QC Ultras down to an incredibly tempting price. If you were thinking of treating yourself this Christmas, this would be our top choice deal to get.

Bose TV Speaker: was AU$419.95 now AU$264.56 at Bose APAC Save AU$155.39 We haven’t reviewed this Bose soundbar, but if it’s anything like the brand’s other models, we’re confident it will do a mighty fine job of boosting the sound from your TV, ideal when watching movies. Plus, for AU$264, we can’t think of many other soundbars from established audio brands that are as affordable. Simply connect the Bose TV Speaker to your TV using an HDMI cable and you’re away, and if you want to add even more low-end grunt, it works with the company’s Bass Modules (sold separately). You can extract extra vocal clarity from the bar using the Dialogue mode, and if you fancy a dance around your bedroom or living room, Bluetooth is onboard for you to stream your favourite tunes.

