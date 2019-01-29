Hands on: Sony Alpha A6400 review

You could be forgiven for thinking that the Alpha A6400 is a minor upgrade over the A6300, and in many ways it is. But it's the upgraded and highly advanced autofocus that really shines here, even more so given that it's on a camera costing under $1,000 / £1,000. If this camera can help you increase your hit rate, regardless of the subject you're shooting, that can only be a good thing.

The Alpha A6400 is Sony's new APS-C mirrorless camera, slotting in below the Alpha A6500 in the range, and replacing the Alpha A6300.

However, with Sony equipping the Alpha A6400 with some of its latest tech, most notably the advanced AF system, this camera could actually prove a more tempting proposition than the top of the range A6500, a camera that's now more than two years old.

Features

24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor

4K video recording

Tilt-angle touchscreen and electric viewfinder

The Alpha A6400 features a 24.2MP APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor, just like the A6300 and A6500, but thanks to a front-end LSI and the latest BIONZ X image processor, Sony reckons processing speeds are 1.8x faster than the A6300 can manage.

These enhancements have also allowed Sony to stretch the new camera's ISO ceiling to an expanded upper limit of 102,400, compared to the A6500's 51,200 (the A6400's native range is 100-32,000), while Sony also believes color reproduction has been greatly improved.

One big omission from the A6400 is any form of in-body image stabilization, something the A6500 enjoys with its 5-axis system. A6400 users will have to rely on lens-based stabilization, and while a lot of Sony's APS-C-specific zoom lenses feature the company's Optical SteadyShot (OSS), many of its primes do not.

Sony Alpha A6400 specs Sensor: 24.2MP APS-C CMOS Lens mount: Sony E-mount Screen: 3.0-inch tilt-angle touchscreen, 921,000 dots Burst shooting: 11fps Autofocus: 425-point AF Video: 4K Connectivity: Wi-Fi, NFC and Bluetooth Battery life: 360 shots Weight: 403g

The Alpha A6400 features the sane electronic viewfinder (EVF) as the A6300 and A6500, with a 2.36 million-dot unit with 0.7x magnification. There's also a 3.0-inch display on the rear of the camera with a modest 921K-dot resolution. This screen is touch-enabled, unlike the one on the A6300, but a little annoyingly it still has the same 16:9 aspect ratio – that's great if you're going to be shooting video regularly, but it sees the display shrink for stills, with black bars at either side of the image. Something vloggers will welcome, meanwhile, is the fact that the display can be tilted upwards 180 degrees, enabling you to frame yourself easily.

It's not just the screen that's likely to appeal to vloggers though, with the A6400's solid video credentials certain to be a big draw. These include 4K video capture (using 6K oversampling) at 100Mbps, while there's also S-log3 and S-log2 support for post production, as well as 4K HDR (HLG) recording. The A6400 also has a microphone jack and is compatible with XLR adapters, while, if desired, 4K video can be transferred directly to your smartphone via the new Imaging Edge Mobile app; however there's still no headphone jack.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

Build and handling

Virtually identical design to Alpha A6300

Screen now rotates outwards 180 degrees

Features magnesium alloy body covers

Sony says the build quality of the Alpha A6400 has been upgraded over the A6300, although it's not clear exactly how or where. Either way, the Alpha A6400 features a magnesium alloy body which is sealed against dust and moisture.

There's a pretty decent-sized handgrip, with the body of the Alpha A6400 following a virtually identical form factor to other A6000-series cameras. The A6400 also features an identical control layout to the A6300, with a good amount of well-marked controls at the rear, along with a free-moving control wheel that enables you to navigate menus and scrutinize images with ease.

As we've touched on, the design does differ slightly from the A6300 thanks to the addition of a flip-out display that rotates outwards 180 degrees, which is more good news for those wanting to shoot selfies and vloggers and looking for a feature-packed 4K camera. One issue, however, is that if you're planning to use a dedicated external microphone and attach it to the camera's hotshoe, the display will be significantly obstructed.

Autofocus

Focusing speed of just 0.02 sec

Advanced Real-time Tracking

Improved Real-time EyeAF

To say the autofocus system on the Sony Alpha A6400 is sophisticated is an understatement, and Sony's boast that the A6400 features the world's fastest autofocus at just 0.02 sec is just a small part of the story.

The new camera features a hybrid AF system, with 425 phase-detect points supplemented by 425 contrast-detect AF points (up from the Alpha A6300's 25 contrast-detect AF points), and delivers 84% coverage of the frame.

This is the first Sony camera to come equipped with Sony's new Real-time Tracking and Real-time EyeAF technology (both features are coming to the Alpha A9 via a hefty firmware update in March, and to the Alpha A7R III and A7 III in April).

Real-time Tracking uses Sony's latest predictive and recognition algorithms, including artificial intelligence-based object recognition and color, subject distance (depth), pattern (brightness) and spatial information; that's not forgetting face and eye detection.

EyeAF has been an impressive feature of many Sony cameras in the last couple of years, and the A6400's Real-time EyeAF looks to be the best implementation yet

This means photographers can specify a subject by selecting it with the AF initially, and the camera will then track it automatically round the frame. Rather cleverly, if the subject has a face, the A6400's AF will automatically use face and eye detection, but should the subject turn away the camera will revert to Real-time Tracking.

EyeAF has been an impressive feature of many Sony cameras in the last couple of years, and the Alpha A6400's Real-time EyeAF looks to be the best implementation yet. Thanks to new AI algorithms, EyeAF delivers improved accuracy, speed and tracking performance, while the camera can now automatically track the preferred eye (left or right) of your subject. In the menu you can choose Auto / Right Eye / Left Eye depending on your preference, while there's the option to switch between left and right (assigned to a custom function).

In our brief time with the camera we've been nothing but impressed with its autofocus system, and we can't wait to put it through its paces with an array of subjects.

Performance

11fps burst shooting

Improved buffer over A6300

360-shot battery life

To partner this advanced AF system, the Alpha A6400 can shoot at up to 11fps with both AF and AE. The buffer performance has been increased over the A6300's, with the A6400 able to shoot a total of 116 JPEG images compared to the A6300's 30. For raw shooting, the capacity has been increased from 21 to 46 shots, while should you want to shoot silently, you can do so at 8fps.

The battery hasn't been upgraded to the newer Z-series batteries that the latest full-frame Alpha cameras use, so battery life is a modest 360 shots should you be looking to use the viewfinder regularly, while this can be stretched to 410 shots if you're happy to rely on the rear display. The Alpha A6400 is charged via USB, although a mains battery charger is sold separately.

Early verdict

You could be forgiven for thinking that the Sony Alpha A6400 is only a minor upgrade over the A6300, with the most notable additions being the flip-out screen and a few other tweaks. It also still has some of the A6300's shortcomings, most notably the absence of any in-body image stabilization.

However, what's really exciting here is the A6400's incredibly advanced autofocus system – the number of phase-detect points may be the same, but it's the clever work behind the scenes that really shifts things along. It's certainly one of the most sophisticated systems we've seen on any camera, and more impressive for the fact that it's on a camera costing under $1,000 / £1,000.

We’re really looking forward to putting the A6400, and particularly its autofocus system, through its paces in our full test. If this camera can enable you to increase your hit rate, regardless of the subject you're shooting, that can only be a good thing.