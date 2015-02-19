Yoga Tablet 2 with Android review

While bulky, the Yoga 2 remains a solid, useful budget tablet that continues to improve upon previous designs, making it well worth the price.

Lenovo has made a name for itself in computer hardware over the past few years. Boasting powerful, high quality and often affordable computers, this Chinese based company has provided plenty of competition for brands more established in the West.

However, Lenovo appears to have struggled to break into the tablet market in any meaningful way. Its A-series tablets are functional and cheap, but have received relatively little attention because of its utter lack of sleek design or distinguishing features.

Even Lenovo's most innovative series, the Yoga Tablet 10, was received with mixed emotions. Fortunately, Lenovo has learned from its mistakes with each iteration of the Yoga tablet it has produced. As a result, the Yoga Tablet 10 HD+ series made much needed improvements to the overall design and quality of its predecessor.

One of the largest complaints about previous Yoga tablets was price. While cheaper than most high-end tablets, many still didn't feel they were getting a fair deal. Hearing the complaints of its customers, Lenovo chose to release the Yoga Tablet 2 for less than the previous versions.

Priced at $249 (£199, AU$349), the Yoga Tablet 2 promises to offer an excellent bang for your buck. More importantly, this slate delivers a more premium experience than most sub-$300 tablets can even hope to muster.

Display and specs

Boasting a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution, the screen quality remains on par with the Yoga Tablet HD+.

The Intel Atom quad-core processor is also a wonderful improvement over the Qualcomm Snapdragon or MediaTek quad-core chips that the previous Yoga tablets have included. The Atom processor has held its own against more demanding apps that the first two Yoga processors often struggled with.

Storage is also easy with the Yoga 2. Already boasting 16GB of local storage, the tablet also includes a MicroSD card slot able to take cards as spacious as 64GB.

This Yoga 2 also comes with Android Kitkat built-in. While not 100% current, the software offers a great deal of flexibility and customization that rivals the flexibility of the tablet itself. If you aren't an Android fan, other versions of the Yoga 2 include the Windows 8.1 operating system instead.