Creative X-Fi Xtreme Audio Notebook review

If onboard audio isn't enough, then Creative's solution is the one for you

Creative's high-end audio hardware gets resized to notebook level in this iteration of the company's X-Fi family, which is welcome news for those disappointed with their lappy's onboard audio (which, to be fair, is rarely up to snuff).

The sound quality is an improvement over standard onboard audio hardware, although it's wasted if you're using a pair of standard travel speakers; you're better off investing in a decent set of cans to go with it.

At around £45 it's not the most expensive upgrade you could invest in, but only those deeply concerned with sound quality or those who have a laptop hooked up for long periods to better audio equipment, need apply.

For most of us, onboard audio suits well enough.