Speedlink Competition PRO

There's nothing like a bit of retro gaming to get us dewy eyed on a Tuesday morning. When we found this USB remix of the old Competition Pro joystick from days of yore, the argument over whether the Amiga or ST version of Nitro was the best raged again with the same ferocity as in 1991.

At the very least it reminded us that there's a whole world of emulation out there and this is the perfect twig to hang it all on. It's even got that long forgotten relic of old school gaming - an autofire switch. The same sturdy click that carried us through a generation of 16-bit games is present and correct and, best of all, it's available for under £10.