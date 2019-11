The best of the bunch at the moment, largely because of its tremendous value for money

The Sansa range has been a favourite of a few of our staff, and the addition of an 8GB edition for the same price as a 4GB Nano is extremely welcome.

Obviously it's not as slim as Apple's effort, but you get a nice bright screen, a scroll wheel, one-touch voice recording and the option for either drag and drop or synchronised music.

A clean, slick, album art augmented interface tips this over the top and makes it our favourite flash music player. It's just great value.