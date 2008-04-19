Tsunami e-DATA 2500 review

A great enclosure that’s easy to get into. Annoyingly fussy about cables, though

The hard disk in a MacBook is easy to replace, but what do you do with the old drive?

Rather than sell it on eBay or throw it away, you can buy a cheap enclosure and suddenly you've gained an extra portable drive.

This model from Tsunami looks sharp, and while the industrial design may not be to all tastes, the screws are easy to access.

They can get snagged and the controller board adds bulk, but it's handy if you need to swap disks around with any frequency. This makes installation a breeze, while two blue LEDs shine through the transparent case to display power and activity.

A versatile drive

Annoyingly, however, the e-DATA 2500 was a bit choosy about what USB cables it used.

Supplied with a double-headed cable, it was happy to bus-power with just one plug connected, but refused to mount with other cables.

It's cheap, easy to use and looks the part, though, so it gets our thumbs up.