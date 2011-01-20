Panasonic TX-P37X20 review

If you are in the market for a low cost, high-performing plasma this sub 40-incher is certainly worth an audition.

Panasonic's enviable reputation is based on a combination of rip-snorting high-end screens and solidly respectable everyday sets.

The X20 Series represents Panasonic's current plasma value offering; it lacks much of the more advanced functions seen further up Panasonic's range, but for frugal buyers who don't want to pay for extra bells and whistles, it delivers big performance bangs for a modest buck.

The TX-P37X20 enjoys a surprisingly solid construction, although it's numbingly ordinary from a design point of view. This not-so-thin (94 mm) flatscreen has a glossy plastic frame and standard-issue oval stand. The textured plastic bezel and pedestal certainly won't be to everyone's taste.

The best you can say about the styling is that it'll blend with most décor and not attract undue attention to itself.