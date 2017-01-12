You can now request an Uber without ever leaving Google Maps

In another sign various services are becoming ever more integrated, Google Maps now lets you request an Uber without ever leaving the app.

Say you're wandering around an unfamiliar city with Google Maps as your guide, and you need to order an Uber to get to your next destination. If you're logged into your Uber account, you can simply request a ride, track your driver and connect with them from the app.

Google Maps previously let you begin the process of requesting an Uber, but you had to finish the transaction over in the ride sharing service's app. Now, you can stay within Maps from the moment the request is sent to payment.

The navigation service also lets you check out information while you're en route to your destination, including hours, menus and other useful details.

To take advantage of Uber's integration, you'll need the latest version of the Google Maps app for iOS or Android.

The search giant also announced a new ride services mode UI for Maps, one that keeps the maps view while also showing you a carousel of lift providers in the area. Clicking on a service will pull up ride options as well as any special offers or promotions.

These aren't earth-shattering Google Maps breakthroughs, but deeper integration with ride sharing platforms means more convenience for users, and could be a sign of even more services to come. Plus, with Google putting its own self-driving car ambitions into overdrive, it's not a stretch to imagine a future where one day you hail your very own autonomous taxi using Maps.