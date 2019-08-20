Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is in the works and might be coming fairly soon

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 went on sale in June, and the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is already being developed according to Wang Huang, founder, chairman of the board and chief executive officer at Huami (the company that makes the Mi Bands for Xiaomi).

According to Wareable, he said during an earnings calls that “we are actually developing Mi Band 5 with Xiaomi."

What’s more, he added that “we do not have - we do not have a fixed time when we're going to launch Mi Band 5. But I would say that we have already started working on Mi Band 5 with Xiaomi and it's not going to take that long. So we just launched Mi Band 4, but potentially toward the [indecipherable] of next year, we may launch Mi Band 5."

While the exact release timing is unclear, in saying that it’s not going to take long but that it will arrive next year it sounds like we might see the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 fairly early in 2020. At the very least though we’d expect to see it by around June, as that would be roughly a year after the launch of the Mi Band 4.

We don’t know anything about the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 yet, but it could be worth the wait, as the Mi Band 4 scored 4.5 stars in our review, thanks to its low price and surprising number of features.

It notably lacks GPS though, so perhaps that will be added for the next model – if Huami can do that while keeping the price low, that could be a big win.