WIN on Twitter! An iPad 2 with Apple TV and Twonky Apps

This could be yours! Plus more!

'Tis the season for stuffing your face and dodgy panto, so it seems apt that we've teamed up with the Pantomime-Dame-named Twonky to give you the chance to win an iPad 2 Wi-Fi 16GB, Apple TV and a host of the company's finest software.

It's all to celebrate the launch of the Twonky Video and Twonky Beam Browser, which lets you share and beam video, music and photos from any mobile device to any web-enabled TV.

So if you have a video stored on your home network, in the cloud or physically on your smartphone or tablet, using Twonky you can play it on any smart TV anywhere you like.

Beam us up, Scotty

If you'd like to win this excellent bundle of goodies worth around £520, all you need to do is hop on over to Twitter, follow TechRadar (so we can message you if you win) and tell us what film, TV show or song you'd use the Twonky Beam Browser to beam first.

You'll have to include both @techradar and @twonky in your tweet, so it should look something like this:

@techradar I'd beam The Social Network @twonky

Or

@techradar @twonky I'd beam The Muppet Show

Or even

@twonky @techradar I'd beam Michael Buble's cover of Santa Claus is Coming to Town

if that's how you roll.

The competition is open to all UK residents and the deadline for submissions is 1 December 2011.