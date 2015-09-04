Tech you absolutely definitely must take a look at from IFA

With Samsung pulling its traditional IFA Note announcement and doing it earlier than usual, you might have been forgiven for thinking that the German tech show was a little light on showstoppers.

Well, alright, you're probably not wrong - but even though we were reliant on Sony and the Chinese phone brands to supply us with phones to goggle over, plenty of others took their chance to inject some terrific tech into our collective consciousness.

Okay, so these days MWC is probably a more significant tech show, but IFA still has plenty to amuse, bemuse and confuse in virtually equal measures.

So without further ado here's our must see list from IFA 2015 - and yes we included 3D printed food.