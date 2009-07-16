Teletext to disappear from TV screens

Teletext is set to leave our TV screens after 35 years of service in one form or another.

The interactive TV news service will be pulled after profits and interest began to fall sharply in recent years.

The ease of the same information on the internet and mobile phones has meant use of Teletext will now be removed after apparently making a loss for the last three years.

"We investigated and researched every means to keep the news service going but in the end we couldn't find a viable option," said Mike Stewart, the group managing director at Teletext, according to The Guardian.

"The continued fragmentation of television audiences and the boom in online use for news, information and commercial services have contributed to a significant reduction in Teletext's viewing figures over recent years."

Teletext to live on

The owners, Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT), will continue with Teletext Holidays, which enjoys its own Freeview channel, as well as sites teletextholidays.co.uk, thisistravel.co.uk and villarenters.co.uk.

"Following the cessation of the television services the company will focus on these assets and the removal of loss-making television activities will allow investment in these businesses to accelerate," added Stewart.

The service has been cutting jobs and outsourcing content in a bid to keep afloat, but despite revenues of £41m in the last financial year, it will sadly leave our TV screens.

Teletext first appeared in 1993 after taking over from the ITV-run Oracle service, which began in 1974. Teletext currently appears on ITV, Channel 4 and Five, as well as other selected Sky and Freeview channels.

Via The Guardian