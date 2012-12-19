tech. magazine: all the stories in one place

So, you have a copy of tech. on the iPad but the editorial journey doesn't stop there. You may have noticed the many fantastic quotes we have in the issue. well now you can read the whole articles that we referenced. Below is a list of content section by section. Enjoy.

And if you want to be in with a chance of winning a fantastic Apple iPad mini, click here to enter!

Google vs Apple: the phone wars continue

Kevin Krause – Phandroid

In 'war' with Apple, Schmidt says Google is 'clearly' winning

John Koetsier – Venture Beat

Google's Eric Schmidt on Apple: 'We're winning that war'

Don Resinger – CNet

Google's Schmidt: Android is 'winning that war' with Apple

Ryan Tate – Wired

Why Google Just Made iPhone King

Luke Westaway – CNet

Nexus 4 stock shortage down to 'huge demand', LG explains

Michael Rundle – Huffington Post

Google Nexus 4 By LG Review: A Great Buy (If You Can Find One)

Sam Gustin - Business Times

Apple vs. Google Is the Most Important Battle in Tech

Darcy Travlos – Forbes

Apple and Google: Why Current Market Share Results Don't Matter Yet, Part 2

John Russell – Next Web

Apple sets new China record as iPhone 5 sales top 2 million in opening weekend

Google Maps finds its way back to iOS 6

Dieter Bohn – The Verge

Google Maps for iPhone is here: how data and design beat Apple

The Guardian – Charles Arthur

Apple's maps: good, bad or just dangerous to know?

Matthew Yglesias – Slate

A Great iOS Google Maps Product Vindicates Apple's Strategy

Josh Constine – Tech Crunch

As Google Maps Humiliates Apple, The Silver Lining Is Millions Will Finally Upgrade To iOS 6

John Gruber – Daring Fireball

http://daringfireball.net/

Jim Dalrymple – The Loop Insight

Apple pulls one over on Google

Apple loses bid to ban Samsung phones

Cody Lee – iDownload Blog

Judge denies Apple's injunction request, throws out Samsung's misconduct claims

Electronista

Ruling: no Samsung embargoes, no juror misconduct

Foss Patents

Judge denies Apple permanent injunction, throws out Samsung's jury misconduct claims

Natasha Lomas – Tech Crunch

Apple Vs. Samsung: U.S. Judge Denies Apple's Request For Permanent Injunction, Tosses Samsung's Call For New Trial

Tim Worstall - Forbes

Apple And Samsung Both Win And Lose In Patent Case

Instagram changes: storm in a teacup?

The Guardian - Sarah Phillips

Instagram: should I stay or go?

Barry Collins – PC Pro

Instagram scam: how the media was sucked in

Will Oremus - Slate

Everyone Is Ignoring the Much Bigger Problems With Instagram's New Privacy Policy

Instagram

Thank you, and we're listening

MC Siegler – Tech Crunch

Quit Instagram, They Said. They're Selling Your Photos, They Said.

Should you tell Apple's maps to get lost

Google Maps for iPhone is here: how data and design beat Apple

Google Maps vs Apple Maps hands-on to the airport

Apple Maps vs Google Maps

Hallelujah! Google Maps Returns to Apple's iPhone

Google Maps vs Apple Maps

Talk - insight

Rob Fishman – Buzzfeed

Google's lost social network

Dan Hon – Domus

Fitness by design

Boris Johnson – The Telegraph

It is the web not the press that must be brought under control

Nate Anderson – Ars Technica

Anon on the run: How Commander X jumped bail and fled to Canada

Salman Khan – CNN

My View: The Future Of Credentials

Talk - inform

Yodel Anecdotal

Introducing the new Yahoo! Mail

PCmag

Marissa Mayer unveils revamped Yahoo Mail

Reuters

Yahoo CEO Mayer revamps email in first big product move

Bloomberg

Yahoo upgrades e-mail as CEO Mayer seeks to win customers

Week

Jared Newman – TechLand

Casio G-Shock: The Smartwatch Craze's Less-Crazy Cousin

Gareth Halfacree – Bit-Tech

Google launches Chrome Web Lab at the Science Museum

Mary Godfrey – ABC News

App of the Week: Cool Hunting Gift Guide

Wall Street Journal

Reading List: A Guide to New and Coming Enhanced Books

Jillian Werner – Gamezebo

Clay Jam Review

James Mottram – Total Film

Jack Reacher

Kate Solomon – TechRadar

Users to lose out in latest Twitter-Instagram spat