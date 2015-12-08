Get physical with Kogan: online retailer opens pop-up store

What would happen if you took everything that makes an online retailer successful and applied it to a store in the real world?

That's the question Kogan's asking with its new pop-up store located on Chapel St in Prahran, Victoria.

Like Amazon before it, the store's opened featuring a range of products currently available on the retailer's website. And while company founder Ruslan Kogan previously stated that his business would always remain exclusively online, he's changed his tune via a blog post in which he says, "Lesson learned: never say never."

A video promoting the store's launch takes a surprisingly funny look at applying online retail practices to the real world, including email paywalls, cookies, and big data analytics.

Check out the video below: