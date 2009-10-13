Dyson takes blades off fans with Air Multiplier

The Dyson Air Multiplier - we bet he's just secretly blowing into it

Dyson has done it again – it's looked at the humble fan and decided it would work a lot better without those pesky blades.

The new Dyson Air Multiplier 'amplifies' air every 15 seconds, belching out 405 litres of cooling breeze every second.

It works by accelerating air through an annular aperture set within the loop amplifier. This creates a jet of air which passes over an airfoil-shaped ramp that channels its direction. Surrounding air is drawn into the airflow to be pumped out into your face – essentially this means it sucks air in a clever way and blows it out uninterrupted.

Dimming the air

In true Dyson style it's also very simple to use, with dimmer controls to set the speed and a one handed approach to tilting the device, thanks to its low centre of gravity.

And in the other true Dyson style, it's not going to be a £12.99 job down B&Q when you get a bit hot – this fan starts at £199 from the likes of Harrods and The Conran shop.

"I've always been disappointed by fans. Their spinning blades chop up the airflow, causing annoying buffeting," says James Dyson, recently appointed the Tories' 'Tech Tsar'.

"They're hard to clean. And children always want to poke their fingers through the grille. So we've developed a new type of fan that doesn't use blades."

Available in both 10- and 12-inch sizes, these might look weird, but as anyone who has used a Dyson Airblade hand dryer will attest, the company has a knack of making the simple tasks a lot more efficient (and awesome).