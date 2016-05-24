Apple might unveil its Siri-powered answer to Amazon Echo at WWDC

Apple is reportedly working on an Amazon Echo competitor that will build Siri into a smart speaker of its own.

A new report from The Information claims Apple is preparing to launch a software development kit (SDK) to allow developers to tap into Siri, Apple's mobile assistant. This means app developers can let Siri perform tasks like calling an Uber or ordering food.

These functions would fit right in with a new rumored smart speaker the iPhone maker is also said to be working on.

Siri already has some interoperability with apps like Yelp and Yahoo, but those integrations were made on an app-by-app basis. The release of an SDK means app developers can integrate their apps with Siri without striking a deal with Apple first.

Apple at home

The report claims Apple began working on the hardware for its home assistant before Amazon launched Echo in mid-2015. Apple's device will apparently feature a speaker and web connectivity, not surprising considering both Echo and the just-announced Google Home have the same features.

Google revealed Home, its own Echo competitor, at last week's IO conference. The speaker is powered by the company's new AI assistant, simply called Google Assistant.

Expect Apple's in-home assistant to support the company's AirPlay audio streaming tech as well as integration with HomeKit, its smart home backbone.

Apple will likely announce the Siri SDK during its WWDC 2016 conference, going down in San Francisco in just a few weeks. Though still unclear whether the smart speaker will also make a debut, we doubt Apple will show off its new Siri powers without a shiny new device to house them in.

Google Home vs Amazon Echo: which is right for your home?

Via 9to5Mac