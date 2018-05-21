Windows 10 April 2018 Update is causing problems with some Microsoft Surface devices

It looks like people who own certain Surface products made by Microsoft are experiencing problems after installing the Windows 10 April 2018 Update.

While some issues are to be expected after a major operating system update (and we have a guide on how to fix the most common Windows 10 April 2018 Update problems), what is surprising is that some of Microsoft’s own range of Surface products seem to be affected.

With these being expensive premium devices made by the same company that created the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, you’d be forgiven for thinking that they would be the devices that are least likely to encounter problems. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Surface problems

It looks like last year’s Surface Pro (2017) is freezing after installing the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, with the cause apparently being the Intel SSD6 drive, which at the moment is incompatible with the update.

There also seems to be a problem with the Surface Studio all-in-one PC, and people on Microsoft’s Community forums are complaining that the mouse and keyboard keep disconnecting after installing the update.

It appears to be quite a common issue, and Microsoft has responded on the forums, saying that “We are currently working on a solution that will be provided in a future Windows Update. Please continue to check for Surface and Windows Updates to ensure your device has the most current firmware and software available.”

With the next big cumulative update, which will include a number of bug fixes, pencilled in for ‘Patch Tuesday’ on June 12, hopefully Microsoft will include fixes for these issues.

However, that may not be fast enough to please some customers, who are angry that their expensive Microsoft hardware is having problems with Microsoft software. Let’s hope this all gets sorted out quickly.

Via Softpedia