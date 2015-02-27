Mondaine reveals the best-looking smartwatch yet

Is this the most stylish smartwatch so far?

Mondaine has just announced the first ever Swiss-made smartwatch, the Mondaine Helvetica No. 1, combining classic watchmaking and modern technology.

Although recent devices like the Moto 360 and the upcoming Apple Watch are improving smartwatches' reputation in the style department, it's fair to say that so far most have failed to convince watch enthusiasts to put down cash for a smartwatch rather than a classic timepiece.

The Mondaine Helvetica No. 1 could change this, with the Swiss watchmaker creating an incredibly stylish design. It features a brushed matt steel case, a white dial, sapphire crystal and leather strap.

As the name suggests it uses the Helvetica font and features the iconic SBB Swiss railway clock as its face.

Get smart

Although it looks like a classic watch, the Mondaine Helvetica No. 1 features a sub dial above the 6 o'clock marker, which displays the various smart features of the watch – in analogue, naturally.

The smart part of the watch is powered by the MotionX platform and can track your activity and sleeping patterns, allowing the wearer to set up sleep cycle alarms and get fit with an adaptive coach.

We haven't heard anything about price, though we're guessing it will be a fair bit more than a regular wearable. However, Mondaine has said that it will be releasing the Helvetica No. 1 in Autumn this year.

Apple's expensive Apple Watch Gold edition could have a fight on its hands in the high-end smartwatch market.