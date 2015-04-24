Google Glass 2 is coming soon, and it should be très chic

The biggest rumor we've heard about the next Google Glass is that it will look less like a robot's monocle and more like normal glasses, but turns out that's not be entirely true.

In fact, Google Glass 2 is being designed by Italian eyewear maker Luxottica, which could make the wearable look like a very fancy pair of glasses and not a normal set at all.

The news comes straight from Luxottica CEO Massimo Vian, who said his company has partnered with Google to make the next version of Glass, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

"In Google, there are some second thoughts on how to interpret version 3 [of the eyewear]," Vian said during a meeting in Milan. "What you saw was version 1. We're now working on version 2, which is in preparation."

Wait, there's a third version, too? It seems Google and Luxottica are very busy indeed.

Vian's comments are far more specific than the last concrete word we got on Google Glass's future, which the company stopped selling in January.

We heard that a second-gen Glass headset was being tested by a select few all the way back in February, but there was no hint of Luxottica's involvement until now.

Glass hasn't yet made a splash with any but the most hardcore tech fans, but the eyewear designer could provide just the spark it needs to catch on. Provided Google and its new Glass-head Tony Fadell can sort out some of its other issues, at least.

Vian also said that a product Luxottica is developing with Intel will be available sometime between February and March 2016.