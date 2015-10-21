Hold onto your butts – Presto has secured the year's biggest movies

Though the pickings have been slim when it comes to blockbuster movies on the local streaming front as of late, things are looking up for Presto in 2016, with the SVOD service announcing a slate of big titles arriving in 2016.

Speaking at the Australian International Movies Convention (AIMC) held on the Gold Coast last week, Presto announced that its subscribers will have access to more big titles than any of its local competitors this year, with five of the ten highest grossing movies of 2015 heading to the service in the near future.

Chief among these is probably Jurassic World, which is currently the biggest box office success of the year, followed closely by Furious 7, Minions, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, and 50 Shades of Grey.

Though most titles are scheduled to arrive next year, 50 Shades of Grey will be arriving earlier on Presto, streaming (and steaming) on Presto from November of this year.

Presto also stated that it has secured 15 of the top 30 titles of the year in total, compared to just five and three from its rivals (we assume it’s talking about Netflix and Stan), though the titles themselves were not specified.