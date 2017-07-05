This may be our best look at the Moto X4 so far

Motorola is heavily rumored to be working on a new device in the Moto X range and we've now got our best look at what may be the final product for the latest edition.

It's rumored to be called the Moto X4 and a new photo from trusted Twitter leaker @EvLeaks shows the device from both the front and back.

It shows off what looks to be an aluminum design that's slightly less premium than the Moto Z2 Play, which is one of the flagship phones in Motorola's 2017 range.

Happy X4th of July pic.twitter.com/a03dq1XvIcJuly 4, 2017

Mid-range wonder

Yesterday the same source - but published on Venture Beat - provided us with a variety of specs for the phone suggesting it will come with the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset as well as a Full HD screen, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

It's also expected to pack a 3,000mAh battery, IP68 waterproofing and two rear cameras with 8MP and 12MP sensors working together to create some impressive photography results.

Around the front is rumored to be a 16MP selfie camera as well as a fingerprint sensor, which seems to be confirmed by the leaked image above.

Whether we'll see the launch of the Moto X4 or Moto X (2017) anytime soon remains to be seen, but we'll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear more on the mid-range Motorola phone.